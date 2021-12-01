North Shore collegiate rivals clashed on the hardwood Wednesday night as the Endicott and Gordon College men's and women's hoops teams tipped off.
In the men's game held at Gordon, it was the visiting Gulls (3-2) who came out on top with a convincing 82-55 triumph. St. Mary's of Lynn grad Jalen Echevarria led the way with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win, connecting on nine of his 18 shot attempts in a team-high 31 minutes. Mike Levesque added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting off the bench, while starters Cameron Ray (11 points) and Billy Arseneault (10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals) both played well.
For Gordon (1-1), Bryce Smith was the lone player to reach double figures in the scoring department, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of action. Former Pingree standout David Massilon chipped in nine points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in just 16 minutes off the bench.
In the earlier slated women's contest, Endicott (2-3) also came out on top in a much closer tilt with a 58-51 decision. Tara Laugeni led the charge with 13 points and nine rebounds, Sarah Demsey had 14 points and seven boards, and Emily St. Thomas added 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists off the bench.
Gordon (2-4) was led by Cara Andreotti's game-high 20 points and two steals, while Madison Wynbeek had a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards.