The Endicott College Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 has been announced, with four former student-athletes earning this year's nod.
Jenna Facey (2011 graduate), Tad Gold ('14), Sam Ozycz ('12) and Morgan Sitarz (DeShaw) ('12) were all selected, and will officially be inducted on Saturday, October 2 during the Athletics Tribute and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony inside MacDonald Gymnasium on campus.
The foursome will be the 23rd class inducted at Endicott since its inaugural membership began in 1994.
Here's a quick look at the stellar careers from each of the four inductees.
JENNA FACEY (BORTOLOTTI), 2011
Softball
Facey's impressive career stat line is as follows: 91 appearances (79 starts), 515 2/3 innings pitched, 63-17 record, one save, a 2.06 ERA, 24 shutouts and 357 strikeouts. She holds the career records at Endicott for wins, games started, complete games (66, tied with Hall of Famer Robyn Savitske Crosby), most strikeouts looking (129), most batters faced (2,238), most at-bats against (1,982), most fly outs (458) and most ground outs (672).
Facey heled the Gulls to four Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a regional finalist appearance in 2008. As a team, Endicott went 143-35-1 overall and 86-9-1 in conference play during her tenure.
In addition, Facey earned the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-New England Second Team honor, two CCC Pitcher of the Year awards, two selections to the CCC All-Conference First Team and the 2010-11 Endicott Co-Female Athlete of the Year award.
"Endicott shaped me into who I am today. Looking back I can see how the athletic, academic, and personal experiences I had there prepared me for all my future challenges," Facey said in a press release. "I will always cherish the lifelong friendships and Endicott's everlasting support. My coaches and teammates inspired me to push past my limits to achieve things I never thought possible. I am so grateful for that time in my life."
TAD GOLD, 2014
Baseball
Gold became the first student-athlete in Endicott athletics history to receive National Player of the Year honors (D3baseball.com). He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 35th round of the MLB Amateur Draft, marking the Gulls' highest draft pick in program history.
He was the 2013-14 Endicott Male Athlete of the Year, earned two All-America honors, three New England Player of the Year awards, three All-Region selections, one CCC Player of the Year award and two CCC All-Conference First Team selections.
In 178 career games (177 starts), Gold slashed .355/.426/.514, scored 163 runs, notched 222 hits with 38 doubles, 23 triples and five homers, tallied 128 RBI, drew 69 walks and stoke 94 bases on 109 attempts. He ranks first all-time in program history in runs scored, hits and triples and ranks in the top-10 in stolen bases, batting average, at-bats, games played, RBI, slugging percentage, doubles, on-base percentage, fielding percentage (.995) and walks.
"This is such a special honor and truly a team award that is shared with each and every one of my teammates and coaches from 2010-2014. Without them, this achievement would not have been possible," Gold said in a press release. "It brings me immense joy to reflect on the time spent competing with this group of high-quality characters. It's always a great day to be a Gull!"
Gold's teams went 130-61 overall and 55-15 in conference during his tenure. They won two CCC Championships, two Eastern Athletic Conference titles and produced two NCAA Tournament Regional Finalist runs, the best in program history.
SAM OZYCZ, 2012
Men's lacrosse
Ozycz boasts career numbers of 82 games played, 28 goals, 9 assists, 38 points, 782 ground balls, and 1,074 faceoff wins in 1,602 attempts. He ranks second second all time at Endicott in face off wins, faceoff percentage, ground balls, ground balls per game (8.88) and games played.
Ozycz is also fourth all time in career ground balls in Division 3 play and ranks in the top 10 for the following single season records: ground balls per game (3rd), total ground balls (2nd), faceoff wins (5th) and faceoff percentage (7th). He claimed several awards for his play at the faceoff X, including a selection as the 2013 NCAA Division 3 and United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Faceoff Specialist of the Year.
Ozycz was also named to the Tewaaraton Award Watchlist, earned two All-America honors, was the ECAC All New England and CCC Defensive Player of the Year, and picked up two All-Region awards and a pair of All-CCC selections.
"I am honored to be selected as an inductee to the Endicott Athletics Hall of Fame. My time at Endicott was one of the most rewarding years of my life. The men's lacrosse program helped me become a distinguished athlete and molded me into the person I am today," Ozycz said in a press release. "I am so lucky to have been surrounded by the outstanding leadership of the athletic department, coaching staff, and faculty at Endicott. I specifically want to thank my teammates and Coach Quirk who had a profound impact on my success as a student-athlete and beyond."
As a team, the Gulls went 71-32 overall and 39-6 in conference play during his tenure. They won two CCC titles, a pair of ECAC Championships and made two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Academically, Ozycz was a USILA Scholar All-American, the CCC Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a CCC Academic All-Conference honoree.
MORGAN SITARZ (DESHAW), 2012
Women's lacrosse
From 2009-12, Sitarz led the Gulls to a 57-23 overall record and a 37-1 mark in conference play to go with four CCC Championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances.
Individually, she received five All-Region honors, three All-Conference First Team selections, the 2012 CCC Offensive Player of the Year and the 2010-11 Endicott Co-Female Athlete of the Year award. She ranks inside the top 10 at Endicott in games played (8th), goals (3rd), goals per game (5th), free-position goals (1st), assists (6th), points (2nd), points per game (4th) and extra attacker goals (1st).
Her career numbers are as follows: 78 games played, 207 goals, 71 assists, 278 points, 11 extra attacker goals, 57 draw controls, 100 ground balls and 31 caused turnovers.
"I am honored to be inducted into the Endicott Athletics Hall of Fame. Endicott Athletics provided me with a foundation of support and encouragement that propelled me to grow and improve not only as an athlete, but, more importantly, as an individual," Sitarz said in a press release. "My time as a student-athlete at Endicott was truly invaluable and I am extremely thankful to have been a small part of such a successful women's lacrosse program. I am forever grateful for my family, teammates, coaches, and all of the athletic administrators that made my experience so positive and impactful."
Academically, Sitarz earned CCC Academic All-Conference and Endicott Academic Varsity Club honors throughout her career.
— Nick Giannino
