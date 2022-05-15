The nationally ranked Endicott College baseball team will now get the chance to see how they stack up against the best of the best in Division 3.
The Gulls are headed to the NCAA Division 3 tournament after earning the Commonwealth Coast Conference's automatic bid. They did so by toppling Western New England, 4-1, for the league championship Saturday afternoon at North Field on campus.
Now 36-7 overall -- the most wins in program history -- second seeded Endicott went a perfect 4-0 in CCC tournament play, including a victory over top seeded Salve Regina as well as the title clinching triumph over No. 5 WNEC.
This marks their seventh CCC championship crown (first since 2014) and eighth conference title overall.
Ian Parent picked up the victory Saturday afternoon, allowing just two hits and one walk over five innings while striking out three. Chris Jenkins fired three innings of 2-hit ball with five K's to get to closer Max Tarlin, who earned his seventh save of the season by scattering two hits and a walk in the final frame with one punchout.
Second baseman Dylan Pacheco, third baseman Kyle Grabowski, and shortstop Matthew McKinley all had RBI for the Gulls, who scored twice in both the second and fourth innings. Grabowski and catcher John Mulready of Peabody each had two hits for Endicott, which finished with six.
Additionally, the baseball team gave Endicott its ninth conference title during the 2021-22 school year, most in school history.
The NCAA Division 3 tournament draw will be held Monday, where the Gulls will find out which region and first round matchup they'll have. Games are scheduled to begin this Friday.