For the Endicott College baseball team, Sunday was an absolutely beautiful day ... for a doubleheader sweep and trip to the NCAA Super Regionals, that is.
Needing to defeat host Cortland State twice to advance in postseason play, the Gulls did just that by blasting their way to 16-3 and 7-5 victories Sunday in the SUNY Cortland Regional tournament. In doing so, they began the first program in school history to win a regional championship.
Now 40-8 on the season and ranked No. 16/19 among NCAA Division 3 schools, Endicott will face Baldwin-Wallace of Ohio (35-11) in the Super Regionals this coming weekend (date, time and location TBA).
Endicott trailed by three (5-2) in the eighth inning of the championship game before scoring five runs to take the lead for good. Tournament Most Valuable Player Nicolas Notarangelo's grand slam, which followed an RBI single by Caleb Shpur, was the big blow. Notarangelo finished the tournament with a.316/.400/,.684 slash line with nine runs scored, six hits (including a double and 2 HR), eight RBI, and a stolen base.
Max Tarlin got the win in relief, with closer Alexander Zaiser nailing it down with two innings of no-hit, no-run, three-strikeout ball -- including the championship-clinching out.
The Gulls, who extended their own school record for most wins in a season, had earlier prevailed the 'if necessary' game in blowout fashion, 16-3, behind Ian Parent's complete game nine-hitter. Endicott blew the game open in the third inning by scoring a dozen runs on 11 hits, with home runs by Kyle Grabowski (solo) and Joseph Millar (3-run shot), as well as a 2-run double off the bat of Nickolas Perkins. Grabowski went 4-for-5 during the game with three runs scored and a career high five RBI out of the No. 8 slot in the order.