Friday’s Division 3 NCAA Super Regional series opener against Ithaca will be the 10st baseball game that Endicott College has played over the last two seasons. With that many innings under their belts, its hard to imagine any scenario the Gulls haven’t seen before and wouldn’t be prepared for.
Ranked No. 4 in the nation, Endicott (43-7) is two wins away from its first-ever trip to the College World Series. For the second straight year, the Gulls host a best-of-3 Super Regional series at North Field on their Beverly campus. Game 1 against the Bombers (31-14) is Friday at noon, with Game 2 set for Saturday at 11 a.m. and the if-necessary Game 3 scheduled for 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
A year ago in this spot, Endicott was swept by Baldwin Wallace. A year stronger and wiser, the Gulls are hoping for a different result this weekend.
“We definitely don’t want to have that same feeling of someone else taking it from us on our home turf,” said junior catcher John Mulready. “If there’s one thing we learned last year, it’s that having great team chemistry and working together are the keys to our success.”
“F-squared” is the battle cry of head coach Bryan Haley, meaning focus and fun lead to good things on the diamond. Endicott certainly needed that mindset in last weekend’s NCAA regional, a double-elimination tournament where the team was upset in the opening game.
One game from seeing its season end, the Gulls roared back to win four straight by a combined scored of 32-6 to claim the Regional title.
“Our leaders, Caleb Shpur and Joey Millar, right away were saying, ‘How many times have we won four in a row this year?’ They did a great job relaying that message and letting us know what we needed to go,” said Mulready. “The loss was a kick in the butt for us. We know we’re a good team, but we also know we can’t take even one inning off.”
Ithaca, champions of the Liberty League, has won seven in a row and opened its regional run by dropping defending World Series champion Eastern Connecticut State, 11-2. The Bombers then beat No. 22 ranked SUNY Cortland to sweep through its regional and advance the nation’s final 16.
The Gulls and Ithaca boast similarly potent offenses. The Bombers’ team batting average is .340 with a .505 slugging percentage and 47 homers. Endicott, meanwhile, bats .325 as a team, slugs .503 and has an eye-popping 61 bombs — with many of those round trippers at home, where Endicott is 20-1 this season.
Shpur, the Commonwealth Coast Conference Player of the Year, leads the pack with a .355 average, 10 homers and 55 RBI. An incredible Endicott seven hitters have at least 30 RBI: Robbie Wladkowski (10 HR, 46 RBI), Nic Notarangelo (7 HR, 44 RBI), Mulready (5 HR, 35 RBI), T.J. Liponis (34 RBI), Jake Nardone (9 HR, 41 RBI) and Kyle Grabowski (7 HR, 40 RBI).
If there’s one spot Endicott may have an advantage, it’s pitching. The Gulls lead all of the NCAA in Division 3 in regular season team earned run average at 3.01, and that number has go down to 2.76 including the CCC and regional playoffs. Ithaca’s, on the other hand, is 4.45 and the Bombers have made 66 errors as compared to Endicott’s 23.
Endicott relies on both frontline pitching (ace Gabe Van Emon is 9-1 with a 1.05 ERA) and depth to get the job done, a major advantage in series play and double-elimination formats. Rain Schwede is 6-1, Nicholas Cannatta is 3-0 and youngsters Brady Stuart and John Connolly have made starts. Max Tarlin (9 saves, 1.54 ERA) is one of the nation’s best closers and has a crew of set-up men that includes Chris Jenkins and Kyan Bagshaw.
“It’s really fun catching this staff,” said Mulready, who grew up in Peabody and won a state title with St. Mary’s Lynn in high school. “Not many teams have that luxury of bringing in guys who all shove, one right after the next. It’s a huge credit to our coaches for developing all this guys.”
It’s also a credit to Mulready, the CCC’s Defensive Player of the Year, has made only only one error in almost 400 chances this year. He’s been an iron man behind the plate for Endicott, catching 91 of team’s last 100 games with a .995 fielding percentage and 24 runners caught stealing.
“The pitchers make me look good. They make it easy for me back there, and it’s always fun to call the game with them,” said Mulready, a junior majoring in business management with a minor in analytics who has been Academic All-Conference as well.
At 8-3 against nationally ranked teams this season, Endicott has plenty of experience in big games. Their 43 wins this year are already a school record, and they’ve won 83 of their last 100 contests.
At this moment, though, none are bigger than the next one.
“That first one (Friday) is so important to get that breathing room and make you that much more encouraged and motivated to get the next one,” said Mulready. “We’re coming in with a lot of confidence and we’re excited to play in front of our home fans.”