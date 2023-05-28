BEVERLY — All season the Endicott College baseball team has impressed with its balanced offense, stellar pitching and unwavering drive to win ballgames.
Their talent, coupled with that consistent and level-headed approach, earned them a spot in the NCAA Division 3 Super Regionals — and once there they certainly didn't disappoint in front of their home fans.
The Gulls swept their best-of-3 series by outslugging the Bombers in Game 2 Saturday, claiming a 7-3 win. Now, as one of 12 Division 3 teams left standing in the country, they'll advance to their first-ever College World Series, which runs June 2-8 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
"We've worked 16 years as a program to get here," said Gulls' head coach Bryan Haley, his team now 45-7 on the season.
"We talked to the guys about all the alumni that came before them and how they kind of set the tone to bring the culture that these guys continue to establish, and how proud we are to represent Beverly, Endicott and New England."
Catcher John Mulready, who came up big multiple times on Saturday, echoed his coach's sentiments. But while it's great to make history, he added, the job is still not finished.
"I really can't put it into words, honestly," said Mulready. "It's a really special group here ... and we're not done yet. We're hungry for the next game and we want to keep winning, keep this special thing going."
The game began as an old fashioned pitcher's duel, with Endicott's Nicholas Cannata and Ithaca's Colin Leyner bringing their best stuff. The Gulls' Robbie Wladkowski opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Jospeh Millar in the bottom of the fourth, but Ithaca responded in the fifth on an RBI single from Riley Brawdy.
That particular hit nearly caused more damage as a second runner attempted to score from second, but a brilliant throw from Endicott center fielder Caleb Shpur secured the out at the plate that would've given Ithaca its first lead of the series. A groundout and strikeout later, and Endicott was out of the inning with minimal damage done.
"It was a line drive up the middle and I don't think he was the fastest guy running at second, so I kind of kept my eye on him as I got the ball," recalled Shpur. "I got it pretty early, saw their (third base) coach was rounding him in, and just tried to have a hard, low throw, use the turf to get the long hop. Thankfully, Johnny (Mulready) backed me up."
"Nice throw, man," Mulready added with a laugh.
Endicott's defense was nails all game, and that particular play certainly stood above the rest.
Perhaps it gave the Gulls' offense a boost, too. The following inning Nicolas Notarangelo mashed a go-ahead solo homer to right to put his team up for good. His teammates tacked on two more runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth.
"I felt like we were hitting the ball pretty hard (up to that point)," said Haley. "I keep a sheet here with hard contact and we were making a lot of hard contact; that one (by Notarangelo) just got over the wall and did get us going."
Following a 1-2-3 seventh for reliever Jordan Gottesman, Endicott kept up the momentum in the bottom half of the frame. A perfectly executed bunt from Jake Nardone moved Dylan Pacheco (single) into scoring position, Mulready followed suit with a single to right, and T.J. Liponis laid down another textbook bunt that caused an errant throw to first by the Ithaca pitcher, allowing Pacheco to score.
Jospeh Millar then hit a sac fly to right that scored Mulready, and the Gulls had themselves a 4-1 advantage. Endicott utilized small ball in big spots, and it paid off.
"We love our sac flies; guys get fired up in our dugout about sac flies more than anything," Haley said with a big smile. "And the bunt game is important, too. We work on it every single day."
Ithaca rallied to get two runs back in the eighth, but Endicott immediately responded with some great at bats of their own. Danny MacDougall, who had singled, scored on a passed ball before Mulready singled to center to score both Jake Nardone and Wladkowski (HBP).
Nardone had been intentionally walked to load the bases, and Mulready appeared to take that personally.
"That's one of the most fired up I've ever been for an at-bat," said Mulready. "I was going up there and was like, 'All right, let's make them pay for that mistake'. (Nardone) would have got that job done too, but I'm happy I had that opportunity and we cashed in."
Max Tarlin (2 Ks) and Rian Schwede closed out the game on the mound, allowing just one hit combined over the final two innings after Gottesman (who got the win) was spelled after 1.2 innings of work.
Mulready had been pinch run for in the bottom of the eighth, so catcher Thomas Barbieri came on to help Schwede close the deal. Notarangelo wrapped things up in style with a running catch in foul territory down the left field line.
"Max (Tarlin) had a couple punchouts, and from there to have Schwede on the mound with Barbs (Barbieri) to close it out, that was probably the most special thing I've seen honestly on a field," said Haley. "That kid's battled through cancer; I think people forget that. He beat cancer, he was going to find a way to beat Ithaca in that moment.
"It was perfect, it was really perfect to have those two (Schwede and Barbieri) together."
Endicott finished with nine hits, with two apiece coming from Notarangelo, MacDougall and Mulready. They struck out just twice as a team all afternoon.
On the other side, Cannata was strong for 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and one earned with four strikeouts.
Now the Gulls will head out to Iowa with hopes of keeping this dream season alive.
"This is just a really surreal feeling," said Millar. "We've been working really hard over the last couple of years to get to this point, and it's just an amazing feeling. I'm really proud of everyone here ... and hopefully we can keep this going."