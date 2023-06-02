Endicott College plays an NCAA World Series baseball game for the first time on Friday afternoon ... but it won’t exactly be unfamiliar ground for the Gulls.
Baldwin Wallace, Friday’s opponent, was also in the dugout opposite Endicott when it played its first-ever Super Regional game in 2022. Just 12 months later, both powerhouse programs are set to meet once again on the biggest stage in Division 3 college baseball.
The No. 4 ranked Gulls (44-7) lost to Baldwin Wallace (36-10) twice at home in Beverly last season, but hope this year’s results in Cedar Rapids, Iowa are different. Many of the faces from that series remain: Endicott has seven batters that hit in that series and five of the six pitchers that appeared, while the Yellow Jackets — who hail from Ohio — return six batters and four of the seven pitchers they used in Beverly.
The Gulls arrived in Iowa on Wednesday to prepare for what could be a full week of baseball after winning the Commonwealth Coast Conference title, an NCAA regional championship, and the Super Regional last weekend.
“That was our third dogpile,” Endicott coach Bryan Haley said of the Super Regional victory celebration. “We’re still hunting for the fourth.”
The eight Super Regional champions that advanced to the Division 3 World Series have been divided into two pools of four teams which will play out a double-elimination tournament from Friday-through-Monday. The two winners then play a best-of-3 set for the national championship on June 7-8.
No. 1 ranked Johns Hopkins (N.C.) and Misericordia (Penn.) are the squads in the pool with Endicott and No. 12 Baldwin Wallace. Endicott could play as few as two games in Iowa or as many as eight depending on how this weekend plays out.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Haley said. “I love the way our success has brought people together. This is something no one will every forget; it’s that kind of moment. All we want to do is spend as much time together as we can to have more moments like that.”
Both Endicott and Baldwin Wallace displayed potent offenses in last year’s Super Regional series. That doesn’t seem likely to change Friday (first pitch 2:15 p.m.) since the Jackets average 9.0 runs per game with 39 home runs and a team batting average of .336.
The Gulls aren’t far off that pace at 8.6 runs per game. Endicott bats .326 as a team and has an edge in home runs (63) and a relatively big edge in stolen bases with 101 swipes compared to Baldwin’s 62.
“They’re all dangerous,” Haley said of his lineup, which features 11 players with a homer and eight regulars hitting over .300. “They can all take you out of the yard or shoot a gap, and they can all run. It’s a dangerous lineup and it’s very well balanced.”
Much of Endicott’s success at the plate comes from associate head coach and 2015 graduate Harry Oringer. He’s a guru when it comes to hitting mechanics, hunting pitches and using technology to analyze both the physical swing and the approach of batting a given pitcher.
What’s more, Oringer has proven adept at relating to college baseball players. It’s almost a super power when it comes to earning trust and effectively communicating his hitting message.
“Coach O is the offensive coordinator and he makes it all go. I give him complete power to run it,” Haley said. “He’s been here 6-7 years and he’s elite at what he does. We couldn’t do this without him.”
The two-strike approach, in particular, is something Haley says his Gulls have been much better at in 2023 as opposed to ‘22. The way the team battles, even in disadvantageous counts, speaks to the team identity built over the last decade and their “F-squared” (focus plus fun) motto.
“I can’t speak enough about our culture. Hats off to Coach Haley and Coach O for that,” said Caleb Shpur, who was just named a D3baseball.com All-American and hits .377 with 56 RBI and 44 steals. “When we won the Super Regional, the outfield was littered with former players and that was really cool to see. Without them, we’re not here.”
The Gulls also boast the nation’s best team earned run average at 2.89 while Baldwin’s is 4.41. D3baseball.com All-American Gabe Van Emon (10-1, 1.50 ERA, 105 Ks) is the Endicott staff ace, Nick Canata (5-1) is a solid starter, and Rian Schwede is 6-1 in 13 starts.
Bullpen-wise, Max Tarlin is the best closer in school history and Kyan Bagshaw, Chris Jenkins and Nick Fox are all reliable arms. The Gulls have also gotten a big lift from the return of Jordan Gottesman.
“He’s put together good outing after good outing,” Haley said of Gottsman. “Staff-wise, we really do have a bunch of aces in different roles. It’s a deep staff.”
The four teams on the other side of the World Series are No. 2 Salisbury (Maryland), last year’s runner-up; No. 6 Lynchburg (Virginia), No. 13 Wisconsin-La Crosse, and No. 19 East Texas Baptist. Endicott is the only New England team in Iowa and will look to give the region two straight titles, with Eastern Conn. State having won last year’s NCAA crown.
“I’m a New Englander through and through,” said Haley, who grew up in Connecticut and played at Brandeis. “I’ve had that New England pride my whole life. I think we’re all born with that because of the weather and things we deal with here. If we can bring it home to New England again, that would be really special.”