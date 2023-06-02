Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 83F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.