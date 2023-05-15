The Endicott College athletic program won't be racking up any frequent flyer miles when the baseball and softball teams begin NCAA Division 3 tournament play later this week.
Both programs drew regional brackets relatively close to home here in Massachusetts when the national pairings were released Monday.
Baseball, which is ranked as highly as No. 4 in the country in Division 3, will travel to Bridgewater State to face the MASCAC champion Bears in the first round of the four-team, double-elimination regional Friday at 10 a.m.
Endicott (39-6) repeated as Commonwealth Coast Conference champions over the weekend and boats a team capable to making a run to the College World Series. In their way will be Bridgewater State, which has a pair of locals on the roster in Peabody's Scott Emerson and Ipswich's Cam James, as well as Middlebury (27-11) and Johnson & Wales (28-13).
Lefthander Gabe Van Emon has been nearly untouchable for Endicott most of the season with a 0.94 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 67 innings. Endicott's nationally ranked offense has bashed 61 homers, with a remarkable 12 players hitting at last one round-tripper.
The baseball regional continues Saturday and Sunday with the winner advancing to the Super Regional, a best-of-three series against another regional winner.
For the softball squad, which won its fourth straight CCC title this past weekend, the theme might be shipping up to Boston. The Gulls (35-7) head to host MIT for a four-team, double-elimination regional which begins Thursday.
Endicott will face Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute (32-9) in the opener, while MIT (32-6) will face Simmons (25-14) in the other contest.
The Gulls are led by reigning CCC Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, in backstop Raven Comtois (.427, 12 homers) and mound ace Maria Hanchuk (14 wins, 1.66 ERA).