Mid-May means many colleges across the country are wrapping up. But the men and women on the Endicott College baseball and softball teams want to stay in school as long as possible this spring.
The Gulls captured both the Commonwealth Coast Conference baseball and softball crowns on their home turf Saturday afternoon, defeating Salve Regina and Western New England, respectively. In doing so, each squad earned the conference's automatic NCAA Division 3 tournament qualifier.
In improving to 35-7 on the season, the Endicott softball team swept its best 2-of-3 series with the Golden Bears, hammering them in a pair of six-inning mercy rule contests, 11-3 and 8-0, to claim the program's fourth straight CCC championship and 14th in 19 tries. This marks the sixth time that the Gulls have defeated WNE for the league crown.
Meanwhile, the nationally ranked baseball team (now 39-6) needed to go to a winner-take-all final game before raising the hardware with a sparkling 1-0 triumph. Four pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Gulls, ranked 4th and 6th in the country in various polls, captured their ninth CCC crown in program history.
The softball squad, who split their season series with WNE, made it clear early on Saturday that they were on their game both at the plate and on the mound, rapping out 23 hits of their own in the twinbill while allowing just nine. The two wins gave the Blue-and-Green 17 straight triumphs.
Endicott scored in each of the first four innings of Game 1 while jumping out to a 9-0 lead and cruising from there. Catcher Raven Comtois got the party started with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the first inning; she finished with two hits and two runs scored. Emma DaSilva (2 hits) had a two-run single in a four-run third inning, with additional RBI hits by Dani Lear and Chrissy Morotto. Lauren Misiaszek added an RBI groundout the following frame, and DaSilva clinched the win with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth. Katie Watts, Comtois, Chloe Shapleigh (2 hits) and Misiaszek all scored two runs for the winners.
On the bump, Maria Hanchuk took care of business to win her 14th game in 17 decisions. She allowed six hits and two earned runs over six frames, walking three and striking out eight.
In the title-clinching contest, it was scoreless through 4 1/2 innings before the Gulls scored three times in the bottom of the fifth and added five more in the sixth to claim the hardware. Comtois again got the ball rolling with her second 2-run bomb of the day, and DaSilva followed with an RBI double to plate another run. The same duo brought home all five runs in the next frame as Comtois (3 hits, 2 runs) singled through the left side to make it 5-0, and with the bases loaded DaSilva's double to left-center brought all three runners home. Watts and Misiaszek each scored twice as well.
Jaylin Cuoto was magnificent on the mound for the Gulls, spinning a six-inning 3-hitter with two walks and two punchouts. It was her 16th victory of the season.
The baseball team was undefeated in the double-elimination CCC tournament and needed just one win on Saturday to grab the title. But it was forced to go to a winner-take-all championship game after Salve Regina (ranked 13th in the country) won the opener, 5-2, with Beverly's Brayden Clark starting on the mound and pitching into the fifth inning. He allowed seven hits and two runs (both earned) with a walk and a strikeout while departing with a 4-2 lead. Danny MacDougall had both an RBI double and a sacrifice fly for Endicott, with Caleb Shpur finishing 3-for-5 and scoring both runs.
In Game 3, Endicott starting pitcher Rian Schwede went six innings of four-hit, one-walk, seven-strikeout baseball before giving way to Chris Jenkins (2/3 IP). Kyan Bagshaw got the final out of the seventh inning to get credit for the win, while staff ace Gabe Van Emon threw the final two innings, striking out three of the six batters he faced to nail down the save.
The game's only run came in the bottom of the seventh when Shpur's sacrifice fly plated Joey Frammartino.