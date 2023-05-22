Endicott College had its baseball backs against the wall early in this weekend's Division 3 NCAA regional at Bridgewater State.
Once the Gulls got hot, however, they never cooled off.
By rattling off four straight wins, including two against Johnson & Wales on Monday, Endicott earned its second straight regional championship. Needing two wins to advance to the Super Regional, the Gulls battered the Wildcats 10-4 to force a winner-take-all finale and then won that game, 7-1.
Ranked No. 4 in the nation, Endicott (43-7) will face Ithaca in the best-of-3 Super Regional series next weekend with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The NCAA will announce the host of that Super Regional series on Tuesday.
To advance, Endicott jumped ahead of JWU when Robbie Wladkowski and Danny MacDougall hit RBI doubles in the first inning. Peabody's John Mulready had a pair of RBI singles later in the game and Jospeh Millar drove home a run as the Gulls were ahead 5-0 by the midpoint of the game.
Ace Gabe Van Emon slammed the door in the middle innings with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 fames to earn his ninth win. Nicholas Cannatta made the start and threw well and Max Tarlin closed the door late to send Endicott on to the next round.
In the early game, Endicott amassed 14 hits and broke the game open with four runs in the fourth and four more in the seventh. Caleb Shpur had three hits and two RBI for the Gulls while Wladkowski drove home three. Jake Nardone also drove in a pair and Endicott used four pitchers to hold off the Wildcats with Brady Stuart earning the win thanks to 5 1/3 solid innings.
After dropping the first game of the regional on Friday morning, Endicott won its next four by a combined score to 32-6 to storm back. It's the second time in school history Endicott has made a Super Regional and the Gulls' 43 wins are a new all-time best.