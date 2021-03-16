BEVERLY — The Endicott College Athletics & Recreation Department announced its spring sports schedules for baseball, men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse, softball, men's tennis, women's tennis, women's track and field, and men's volleyball. The Gulls' men's golf schedule will be posted at a later date.
No spectators will be permitted at any Endicott home sporting event that is conducted in 2020-21. Also, the format and times for all Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) championships have yet to be finalized.
The Endicott baseball team will play in one of two pods set up by the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC). Endicott is in 'Pod B' with Gordon, Suffolk and Wentworth. Weekend doubleheaders will be played in a 7-inning/9-inning game format and count towards the conference standings. If game one of the doubleheader goes into extra innings, Game 2 will then revert to a 7-inning contest. Mid-week games against league opponents and contests versus non-pod teams will not factor into the conference standings. Any additional games against opponents in Endicott's pod will not affect the conference standings. A mercy rule of 10 runs after seven frames will also be in effect for all league bouts.
The men's lacrosse team will have its weekend games count towards the conference standings, while mid-week games will not except for the last week of the season (i.e., April 28 vs. Curry). In women's lacrosse, all league games will count towards the CCC standings, as normal.
The Gulls' softball program will, much like the baseball team, play in 'Pod B' against Gordon, Suffolk, the University of New England (UNE), and Wentworth. Weekend doubleheaders will count towards the conference standings, while mid-week games will not. Any games played against non-pod opponents also will not affect the conference standings. Any additional games against opponents in Endicott's pod will not factor into the conference standings. Regular mercy rules still apply (8 runs after 5 innings).
Endicott's men's tennis team will compete in 'Pod B' against Curry, Gordon, and Wentworth. The Gulls will play two Saturday conference matchups against each team in the pod. Any other matches against Pod B opponents will not affect the conference standings. The women's tennis team will also be in the CCC's 'Pod B' competing against Gordon, Curry and Wentworth and play two Saturday conference matchups against each team in the pod, while any other matches against 'Pod B' opponents will not affect the conference standings.
In women's track and field, the Gulls will compete in at least two meets against conference-only programs prior to the CCC Championship.
The Endicott men's volleyball team will play in 11 regular season matches as all New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) matches will be played on back-to-back days (preferably weekends) or as doubleheaders. Springfield, which normally competes as an independent school, has been added to this year's NECC schedule as a scheduling partner to allow programs in the NECC and Springfield to meet the minimum match requirement to qualify for NCAA Tournament play. Lastly, Endicott will play Wentworth in a non-conference matchup on March 31.
