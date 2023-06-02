Not many teams have gotten to Endicott College's first-team All-American lefthander Gabe Van Emon over the last two seasons. But if the Gulls' Superman has any sort of kryptonite it comes in the form of the Baldwin Wallace Yellowjackets.
In the Division 3 College World Series opener for both teams Friday afternoon in Cedar Rapids Iowa, No. 12 ranked Baldwin Wallace chased Van Emon in the third inning and piled up 17 hits while defeating the Gulls, 13-9.
The Yellowjackets (37-10) scored eight times in the fourth to build a ten-run lead the No. 4 Gulls (44-8) never recovered from. It was the most runs allowed in a single inning all year by an Endicott team that entered its first-ever World Series ranked No. 1 in the country in earned run average and having allowed eight runs in a full game just six times in 52 outings.
"Baldwin Wallace won the game early. They did a good job and have a really relentless offense," said Gulls head coach Bryan Haley, whose team also lost to the Yellowjackets in its first ever Super Regional appearance a year ago.
The good news for Endicott is that the College World Series follows a double-elimination format. The Gulls will face Misericordia in an elimination game on Saturday morning and now need four straight victories to reach the national championship round.
"Straight up, we got punched in the mouth. But our confidence doesn't waiver at all," said Endicott senior Joey Millar. "We keep supporting each other, keep loving each other and we'll get to where we need to be."
Two of the nation's best offenses traded runs early and Endicott trailed just 4-3 after three innings. While the Yellowjackets opened up on the Endicott bullpen in that monster fourth inning, their starting pitcher Garrett Miller settled down. He wound up going 7 1/2 and hung zero's for four straight innings with excellent fastball command that forced the Gulls to jump on early pitches they couldn't drive effectively.
"His fastball has life," BW head coach Brian Harrison said. "He was special today. He has a lot of poise and presence on the mound and his missed a lot of barrels."
Van Emon never had command of his breaking stuff in this one and Baldwin Wallace was eager to wait him out. Though Chris Jenkins got the last out of the third to keep it a one-run game, the Yellowjackets put together eight hits and those eight runs in the fourth punctuated by a no doubt homer from Luke Vanderhaa.
"That opposite field home run changed the game," Harrison said.
Danny MacDougall (4-for-5, 5 RBI including a home run) led the Gulls off the mat and they scored six times over the final two innings to get back within four runs. Endicott finished the day with 12 hits and hopes that momentum can carry over into Saturday's action.
"The mentality there is to scrap and claw, do whatever you can to get through to the next hitter," said All-American outfielder Caleb Shpur, who had two hits, scored twice and drove one in.
Millar also had two hits for Endicott with Robbie Wladkowski and Dylan Pacheco driving in runs. Nic Notarangelo had an early double to drive in a run as well.
"We might have been stagnant in that middle period but our guys want to compete and fight and have pride," said Haley. "We've been playing together for 52 games now and every time they've shown me they want to battle. That's what they do."
Using six pitchers could help Endicott keep its arms fresh for the games to come. Will Fox, who was Endicott's nominee for the Elite 90 Award for sporting a 3.96 GPA, threw ate up three innings and allowed only two hits and one run.
"We were gushing blood. Someone needed to stop the bleeding and Foxy settled things down and gave us a chance," said Haley.
It's not exactly unfamiliar territory for Endicott, either. Just two weekends ago the Gulls lost the opening game of their NCAA regional and won four straight to advance. It'll be more difficult against World Series level opponents, but the Gulls know it can be done.
"We have a very, very deep pithing staff and because of that, going deep into a tournament for four or five games, we can put good starters and good relievers out there," Haley said. "We know we're capable. We're confident we can get the job done."