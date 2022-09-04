The 2022 college football season couldn't have started any better for Endicott College.
Anthony Caggianelli, a senior running back, scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and the defense held the hosts to just 148 yards of total offense as the Gulls shut out St. Lawrence, 27-0, Saturday afternoon at Leckonby Stadium in Canton, N.Y.
Caggianelli ran 23 times for 80 yards and scored on a 12-yard run in the second quarter and a 5-yard burst in the third. He earned career highs in carries, yards and touchdowns while also picking up 22 yards receiving.
Making his second career start, quarterback Clayton Marengi of Lynnfield ran for a score as well, calling his own number for a 12-yard TD jaunt in the second quarter to extend Endicott's lead to 17-0. He was extremely efficient in the pocket, completing 16-of-21 passes for 135 yards in addition to 47 yards rushing.
Ryan Smith added field goals and 41 and 31 yards to bookend the scoring for the winners.
Shane Aylward led Endicott in receptions (6) and receiving yards (48), while Anthony Bracamonte secured five grabs for 47 yards, including a 34-yard catch.
Endicott allowed the Saints into its end of the field just three times on 11 drives, and only once did the visitors get into scoring territory.
Matthew Licciardi led the offense with a career high eight tackles (4 solo) and one quarterback hurry, while Michael LeFebre had a pair of tackles as well as an interception, which he snared on a 4th-and-goal play in his own end zone near the end of the first half.
The Gulls will hit the the road again this Friday to take on host WPI (7 p.m.) in Worcester. Their home opener will take place at Hempstead Stadium in Beverly against The College of New Jersey (noon).