BEVERLY — The Endicott College campus was buzzing as the school hosted both its Homecoming football game and Family Weekend on a beautiful fall afternoon.
Thousands of individuals surrounded the gridiron and accompanying bleachers to watch the upstart Gulls take on Curry College, and all were rewarded with a down-to-the-wire victory for the hosts.
Endicott made its share of mistakes, including eight tough-to-swallow penalties, but the defense forced the Colonials to turn the ball over three times and were able to capitalize en route to a 34-27 triumph.
"It's a young resilient group; they fought the whole game. Bt at the same time, we made a lot of mistakes," admitted head coach Paul McGonagle, his team now 4-1 on the season. "We won the game, but it doesn't feel like a complete team win. Lot of mistakes and stuff we've got to work on moving forward, myself included."
Following a scoreless first quarter, Endicott broke the ice on a 41-yard field goal from Ryan Smith early in the second quartter. The sophomore kicker had an earlier field goal attempt tipped at the line that came up short, but got it right back with a perfect boot through the middle of the uprights.
Curry responded quickly as Edison Thompson capped off an impressive drive with a 1-yard rushing plunge to put his team in front.
But undoubtedly the biggest play of the opening half came with just over five minutes remaining when Endicott's Joseph Paggett picked off a Curry pass near midfield. The interception led to an immediate Gulls' score as quarterback Mike Ingraffia found Shane Aylward for a textbook 47-yard touchdown. The monumental score gave the hosts a 17-14 lead at the time, and they were able to hold on to that advantage heading into the locker room.
It was the first time all season that Endicott went into the break with the lead.
"I think it definitely swung momentum, but I also think it worked against us," explained McGonagle. "I think they were like, 'OK, we're good now', because usually we're coming from behind. But anytime you get a turnover that creates a touchdown, that's a huge swing.
"The defense made some plays there, but also the touchdown to go ahead was huge because at the time the offense was kind of at a stalemate."
Endicott kept its foot on the gas pedal from there, scoring again on its first drive to open the third quarter. This time, it was running back John Kenney who capped a 73-yard drive with an 8-yard scamper to paydirt, giving the Gulls a 24-14 lead.
Smith would tack on a 33-yard-field goal for the home team later in the frame to further increase the lead, but Curry wouldn't go away.
Dropping back to pass on 2nd-and-goal from the Gulls' 5, former Danvers High quarterback Justin Mullaney found teammate Maxx Bell in the back of the end zone for a pretty catch and score. Jack Slattery would block the ensuing PAT to keep it a 7-point game.
With Curry again threatening later in the final quarter, Tim Russell made perhaps the play of the game when he picked off Mullaney near midfield and returned it 57 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. Russell made a great snag for the pick, but getting into the end zone from there was certainly a full team effort.
"I thought that was a great play. Not only the interception by Tim Russell, but also Sam Opont running down field and (Zachariah) Twardosky and other guys just running downfield and not just going, 'Hey, it's a pick; here he goes'. It was like a train and (Russell) just paraded all the way down the field. So it was a whole consummate effort. Good situational football for us," said McGonagle.
The momentum-swinging play appeared to all but put the game away for Endicott, as it took a 34-20 lead with just over seven minutes remaining.
But Mullaney (22-for-38, 274 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT) had other plans. The junior signal caller went on to orchestrate a 66-yard drive in just over two minutes, capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass to former Bishop Fenwick standout Angel Martinez.
Curry would then get the ball back with just over three minutes to play and got all the way down to the Gulls' 22-yard line, but Endicott came up with the big stop on 4th-and-6 to seal the win.
Kenney added a 26-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Endicott. But Aylward had to be the star of the game, hauling in seven passes for 117 yards and the touchdown, which came via a series of dekes and dodges on his way across the goal line.
"Shane is the ultimate warrior. Blue collar, yes sir, no sir kid, comes from a coaching family, too," said McGonagle. "His father (Brian Aylward) has been the head coach at Tewksbury High for many years, his grandfather was there ... he just works so hard and does everything we ask. I'm just proud of him; he's been perfect for us the whole season so far."
Ingraffia finished 17-for-24 for 228 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 56 yards on the ground to boot. Kenney had 51 rushing yards and the two scores; defensively, Mehdi Squalli added another pick for the hosts.
On the other side, former Danvers' standout Tahg Coakley was third on Curry with five tackles (2 solo), including two for losses. He also fielded two punts. Martinez finished with three catches for 28 yards and the score for Curry, while his former Crusaders' teammate Chrys Wilson made two tackles.
Endicott will look to make it back-to-back in a row when they host Western New England next Saturday at noon.