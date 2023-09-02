BEVERLY — The Endicott College football team's defense might be one of the best in New England. The Gulls certainly looked the part on Saturday, suffocating visiting St. Lawrence, 31-0, to the delight of 2,583 fans on a sunny Saturday at Hempstead Stadium.
Led by captain and preseason All-American Hector Johnson, Endicott's defensive line pushed St. Lawrence backwards all afternoon. The Gulls, who have won 13 consecutive regular season home games, had 10 total tackles-for-loss and four sacks, forcing the Saints to play behind the sticks in unfavorable down-and-distance situations over and over again.
Senior linebacker Matt Liccardi had 3 1/2 of those tackles for loss for the home team plus a sack among his seven stops. Junior Ryan Guilfoyle was a force on the defensive line with a career high seven tackles, and sophomore Joe Tirrell led the team with nine.
Two of the most timely plays came from senior Joseph Pagett, who snagged two interceptions. The first came on St. Lawrence's opening drive, after Endicott had already taken a 7-0 lead. The Gulls marched 70 yards after the turnover and punched it in on quarterback Clayton Marengi's 5-yard keeper to open a multi-score lead — and never looked back.
"I love our defense. There are 11 really talented guys on that side of the ball back from last year and they help us out, big time," said Marengi, a senior from Lynnfield. "As an offense, we're trying to do as much as we can to help them out as well."
Marengi, who hails from Lynnfield, had a fabulous start to his season, completing 14-of-18 passes for 186 yards and two scores. The 6-foot-3 battering ram also led the Gulls in rushing with 79 yards on eight jaunts.
Late in the second quarter after forcing a punt, Endicott's offense went to an up-tempo style that helped put the game away. After a couple of in-rhythm throws and keepers took the Gulls into scoring range, Marengi uncorked a 30-yard bomb that Marblehead native Ryan Freiberger hauled in for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone to make it 21-0.
"Something we always stress is to be the most conditioned team on the field," Marengi said of the up-tempo drive.
Endicott's other TD pass was a similar look late in the ballgame, a 37-yard strike up the sidelines to Adam Goodfellow in the fourth. Captain Shane Aylward of Tewksbury did his usual damage in the middle of the field with four grabs for 56 yards, but Goodfellow's five snags for 78 led the ledger. The sophomore is emerging as a big outside threat along with Freiberger, adding a nice dimension to the Gull attack.
"That's what you love as a quarterback. Most teams know Shane now, so they're basing defenses around him. Having other receivers that can make teams pay is huge," Marengi said.
"It all comes with being comfortable. The offensive line gave me so much time to sit in the pocket and make my reads. They played great today and made me feel very comfortable back there."
Running back Michael Vecchione had his first career touchdown on a 32-yard run up the gut on the opening drive, breaking five tackles along the way.
Defensively, Endicott held the Saints to 111 total yards and a measly 1.8 yards per play. Conversely, the Gulls averaged 6.8 yards per play, and kicker Ryan Smith converted a 34-yard field goal in the first half.
Late in the game, freshman Shea Lynch of Peabody took over at quarterback and his first play was a handoff to fellow freshman Will Shannon out of Masconomet. Fellow ex-Chieftains Danny Gangi was blocking on the play, giving the Gulls a nice North Shore flavor to end the afternoon. Shannon gained nine yards on three carries and Lynch completed both his short passes for four yards.
Now 5-0 in home openers under head coach Paul McGonagle, the Gulls turn their attention to No. 9 ranked Ithaca, which visits the Nest next weekend.
Endicott had one of its best ever seasons in 2022, going 10-1, but lost its first NCAA playoff game at home. Starting off the year with a convincing home win over the Saints was a great way to forget about that tough outing last November.
"This feels awesome. All the work of the entire offseason, we were waiting for this day," Marengi said. "Both sides of the ball were excited and ready to go."