Endicott football squad making gains in practice, hoping for spring competition

Can you play beach ball in March and April in New England? The Endicott College football team sure hopes so.
The Gulls adopted #BeachBall as a social media identity for both Endicott's proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and the tight-knit nature of their team. Don't mistake these guys for beach bums or laid back California surfer types, though; they've had their face masks to the grindstone since mid-September preparing for the potential of a spring football season.
"It'd be a great opportunity for the young guys to finally get a taste of college football and for the seniors to compete for a final season," said Sam Opont, one of the team's six captains and a returning All-Conference defensive lineman from Connecticut.
The Commonwealth Coast Conference suspended all its fall sports in July over the coronavirus pandemic. The door open was left for some spring competition, which based on some other leagues could come in March (for example, the Division 1 Colonial Athletic Conference plans to play football starting March 6).
Endicott was able to begin practicing in groups after returning to campus. It was a slow process that started with only cardio-type workouts, followed by being able to wear helmets and finally getting to work in full pads at Hempstead Stadium.
"I feel like we're getting back into the flow of things now that we have pads on, but it still feels a little different at times," said Opont. "I do feel like everyone is still positive towards achieving our goals. Everyone has had time to adjust to the pandemic. We just wanted to get back on the field and play football."
Drills lead to enhanced skills
The practice time is especially valuable for getting new players used to the rigors of college football and for building chemistry and timing in the passing game. Quarterback Dylan Bonfilio, who threw 5 touchdowns last year as a backup to since-graduated CCC Offensive MVP Joe Kalosky, sees tremendous value in those reps.
"For me, as a quarterback, the best type of drills to be doing right now are throwing with receivers to build chemistry. Each receiver runs their routes differently, so having the time to build chemistry with each and every receiver is important," said Bonfilio, who hails from Burlington and is also a captain. "Perfecting the basics is the best thing to be doing during times like this."
In some ways, the Gulls are using the drills and practice techniques they'd normally be doing in the spring. Working against their talented teammates helps develop individual skills like hip-pocket focused pass coverage or handfighting and leverage for offensive and defensive linemen.
"I enjoy working on my pass rush. I also enjoy working on other techniques with the younger guys on the defensive line," said Opont, the CCC's Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2019 with 55 total tackles and a pair of sacks.
It's not the same as the games they expected to be playing at this time of the year, but it's also more than they might've expected at the worst points of the pandemic shutdowns six months ago. Like any strong football team, the Gulls are focused on making the most of their time together and handling the things that are within their control.
"It feels great getting back at practice, and everything has been going well so far. It does feel a little different, but once we're all out there on the field, it feels like business as usual," Bonfilio said.
Positive mindset
A program on the rise the last few years, Endicott is 16-6 in two seasons under head coach Paul McGonagle. They're 11-2 in conference play and coming off a 9-win season in 2019, which tied for the second-best in the program's 18-year history.
With six All-CCC honorees returning, including leading receiver Shea McManaway (663 yards, 7 TDs) and tight end Riley Shanley, the Gulls want to continue on that path.
"We're approaching everything one day at a time. The team has had an extremely positive mindset so far and we've been bringing a ton of energy each and every day. We continue to grow as a team and build chemistry," said Bonfilio. "Our coaches have done a phenomenal job of keeping the team morale high."
The Green-and-Blue have also improved each of the last two years, going from seven wins and a New England Bowl appearance to nine victories and a Bowl series win.
The NCAA hasn't decided whether it'll sponsor a Division 3 tournament this spring, but if it does making the tourney for the first time since 2013 would be the Gulls' goal.
It's a secondary one in some ways, however. Just getting in some games and getting to show off that beach ball mentality is at the top of the list.
"Playing for a CCC title has been the goal for us each and every year, and it would be a great honor to do so in the spring. We're preparing right now with the mindset to compete as soon as we can, so I know our guys will be ready when the opportunity comes," sad Bonfilio.
"Our team has come close to winning the title in the past couple of years, so it would mean the world to me to be able to finish the job as a senior leader for this team."
