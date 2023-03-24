BEVERLY — Bourque Arena looks a little bit different than what fans of the Endicott Gulls and the various North Shore high school teams that call the barn home are used to seeing.
With the Division 3 men’s hockey Frozen Four set to begin in Beverly Friday, there’s a distinctive NCAA feel to the rink. The signage on the dashers has been taken over with NCAA logos and the names of the four participating teams: Endicott, Hobart, Adrian and the University of New England. There are blue and white NCAA banners all over the walls, and center ice has been repainted with the NCAA logo in preparation for Friday’s 3 and 7 p.m. national semifinals.
For the host Gulls (24-2-2), facing Hobart (27-2-0) with a chance to go the national championship game in the comforts of home could be a big advantage.
“We’ve been on this train the whole year, nothing is going to change now,” said senior forward Connor Amsley. “Having this is so familiar, in our home barn, nothing will change pregame-wise and we’re sleeping in our own beds, going to class. That gives us some confidence and some comfort.”
The Statesmen are an excellent club that presents a lot of challenges for the Gulls when they faceoff at 7 p.m. Friday night. Hobart has won 10 in a row and has the No. 1 ranked scoring defense in the country (Endicott is third in that category).
“Every step you take in the tournament you’re playing teams that are bigger, better, smarter, faster and more organized. It’s the best of the best,” said Endicott head coach R.J. Tolan. “Every time we play one of them we get better, too.”
¢¢¢
Tolan’s young son, River, has been an inspiration to the Gulls in the grooming department. A Mite youth hockey player (he, too, has a playoff game this weekend), River has a head of hair that would make Jaromir Jagr jealous — and did make some of the Gulls jealous, as they’ve tried to grow out their hair to emulate the little guy’s mullet.
“The guys try to copy him, but he pulls it off better than most,” Amsley said. “He’s the faithful pioneer of the style.”
Does River have the best hair of anyone in Gulls Nation?
“He does,” R.J. Tolan agreed.
¢¢¢
Every successful college team has a man behind the scenes that does unsung work and keep everything humming along. For Endicott, that man is assistant coach Lachlan Burgess.
A wizard with video review, advance scouting and statistics, Burgess has been with Tolan for the last 15 years, including time together at Wentworth before they came to Endicott together.
“Lachlan’s like a team mom. He’ll help me with e-mail, anything with logistics ... he’s one of the most loyal people ever,” Tolan said. “He’s done everything under the sun to help me or the guys. He’ll give a kid a ride to go get a stick ... anything you can imagine, he’s done it. We’re really lucky to have people like him.”
Burgess, who played at Salve Regina and grew up in Hanson, is a logistical master. That’s crucial in college athletics, where a team’s own games bump up against scouting work for both opponents and junior games to evaluate and recruit future players.
“His footprint is literally everywhere in the program,” Tolan said.
¢¢¢
One surprising favorite non-hockey activity for the Endicott men? Pickleball.
Tolan happens to be one of the team’s best at paddling the ball over the pickleball net. Some of the players mess around with the game and some take it rather seriously in a competitive fashion ... but it’s always a fun way to connect and build team chemistry away from the rink.
¢¢¢
Asked to name a teammate who could come out of nowhere to shine for the Gulls this weekend, goaltenders Ryan Wilson and Atticus Kelly had a hard time narrowing down their choices.
“A.J. Martinelli could be one,” Wilson said of Endicott’s 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman from Grosse Point Farms, Mich. “He doesn’t have a bunch of points, but he’s consistently there and it’s hard to beat him. If he finds the right lane, he’ll step up and beat you.”
“Our defensemen have been rock stars all year,” added Kelly, alluding to rearguards such as Eric Johansson, Matt Giroux, Kevin Craig, Cam Speck and Martinelli, among others. “They’ve been a huge part of our success: clearing the front of the net, playing 2-on-1’s properly, breaking the puck out .. they’ve been excellent.”
“It really could be any guy on this team,” added Wilson. “I really feel we’ve got the deepest team in the nation.”
¢¢¢
Each of the Frozen Four games at Bourque Arena have already sold out. Fans can view the games streamed live on NCAA.com for all three contests: Adrian vs. the University of New England at 3 p.m. Friday; Endicott vs. Hobart at 7 p.m.; Friday and Sunday’s national championship (7 p.m.).
¢¢¢
Tolan is the first and only head coach Endicott men’s hockey has had since the program was elevated to varsity status nearly a decade ago. He was hired in the same summer as Gulls’ women’s hockey coach Andy McPhee and notes that the bond the two coaches share is a big reason why there are so many championship banners already hanging in Bourque Arena.
“The way my personality is, and the way his is, we compliment each other really well. I can’t imagine a better guy to be working so closely with every day,” Tolan said. “When I think about coming here and getting to work with all the amazing people at Endicott, but especially Andy, I feel like I got the winning lottery ticket.”
¢¢¢
It’s the first time an Endicott College team has advanced to a Final Four in any sport — and certainly the first time one has been hosted in the city of Beverly.
The school is grateful for all the work of its athletic department and support staff to make such an event happen.
“We are incredibly proud of the success of our student-athletes and thrilled to have the NCAA Division 3 men’s hockey championship hosted on Endicott’s beautiful seaside campus,” Endicott President Steven DiSalvo said. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players, coaches and entire athletics program and we look forward to showcasing our commitment to excellence on the national stage.”