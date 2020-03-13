Many years ago in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Alyssa Peterson's older brother needed someone to shoot hockey pucks at in his driveway.
Little did he know he was launching the career of one of the best goalies to ever play for the Endicott College women's hockey team.
Peterson just wrapped up a senior year that saw her earn Colonial Hockey Conference Goaltender of the Year and tournament MVP honors. Setting a school record for wins in a season (17) and save percentage (.956), she's come a long way from that first taste of puckstopping — but also never lost the sense of fun it created.
"I was three, maybe four, and he'd dress me up in the driveway just to practice," recalled Peterson, who backstopped the Gulls (25-2) to a berth in the NCAA Division 3 tournament that was cancelled due to the spread of Coronavirus.
"A little bit after that, my dad got a call that they needed a goalie for a Mites team and I was like 'OK, let's do this.' I've been a goalie ever since."
The remarkable senior year turned in by Peterson was one of the best stories in Endicott sports this winter. She'd had the tough task of backing up one of the country's best female goalies, Vendela Jonsson, the last three years. Given the chance to have first dibs at the net, Peterson proved beyond a doubt that she, too, was one of the best goaltenders in all of Division 3.
"It just goes to show what a great human being she is — great person, great teammate," said Endicott coach Andy McPhee. "Alyssa never complained, not once, about playing more. I'm sure it wasn't easy, and it shows her character."
Posting a record of 17-2 with a 1.12 goals against average, Peterson was steady and dependable. She was also at her best in the big games, making a season high 43 stops to beat Hamilton College and posting a 39 save shutout against Williams.
"It was a little change of pace for me. I played a bunch the last few years, but this was a big step up," said Peterson, who averaged eight starts over her first three years and made 19 this winter. "I've had a good class with me all these years and we had some great freshmen on the team this year. Having good scoring and a great defense definitely eased my nerves."
So, too, did having Jonsson around as a shoulder to lean on.
A native of Sweden, Jonsson joined Endicott's coaching staff as a volunteer assistant this year. Given her already close relationship with Peterson and the unspoken sorority of which all goalies are members, their relationship continued to blossom.
As Peterson helped Jonsson find her best game last year, Jonsson was there to help her understudy shine in a leading role.
"She knows the way I play really well. She can watch me and know what I wanted to do and that comes from being around each other for three years," Peterson said. "She never makes it like she's above me or knows better; she never tried to change me. We'll always talk between periods about goals or saves and it was really nice to still have her here this year."
Ranking seventh in the country in save percentage this season, Peterson had a career record of 35-4-1 and stopped more than 95 percent of the pucks she saw during her time at Endicott. She won the last 10 starts of her career, with five of those being shutouts.
Though she admits she had some nerves before making her first playoff start since playing on a boys high school team in Pittsburgh, Peterson's default demeanor on the ice is a calm one.
"Obviously there's a few cases where it gets away from you, but even if I'm struggling I've always been good at centering myself. Make a few saves and get yourself back on track," said Peterson, who grew up idolizing Stanley Cup winner Marc-Andre Fleury and has emulated his style on the ice since one of her first goalie coaches also worked with 'Flower.'
Championship teams typically draw confidence from their goaltender. In the case of Endicott, the team's veteran skaters always had faith that their 'new' starting goalie would be a reliable backbone.
"We always knew she had it in her. She just didn't get that spotlight because she wasn't a senior," said classmate Jillian Gibbs. "She's filled that role more than anyone could've asked. We're happy to have her back there."
"She had a level head the whole time," senior Jade Meier added. "She's taken on the responsibility of being the top goalie super well. She's been great; watching her grow and show she's this kind of player has been awesome."
An All-American Scholar as well, Peterson majored in exercise science and hopes to be a chiropractor. She certainly saved her best for last, both in terms of her senior and what turned out to be her last two games where she allowed only one goal in the entire CHC playoffs.
"Alyssa was our backbone a lot of times. I'm so happy for her because she earned it," McPhee said. "She rose to the occasion and knocked it out of the park for her senior year."
