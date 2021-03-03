Endicott, Gordon return to play for winter, spring sports

College sports are back on the North Shore.
Gordon College had already been on the hardwood and Endicott 's four winter sports will begin their abbreviated seasons with a home-and-home set against Suffolk University this weekend. The announcements come as the Commonwealth Coast Conference finalized its return to play plans for spring sports on Wednesday as well.
It's been a long year for the Gulls, who had Division 3 NCAA tournament games cancelled when the pandemic began last March and haven't played since.
"Though we see positive signs throughout the country and state with positivity rates, Endicott Athletics will continue to progress conservatively with our return to play process. We fully realize the tremendous toll this pandemic has had on all of our families, as well as the safety and well-being of our students. I also want to offer my gratitude to all our student-athletes and families for their patience, adherence to our safety protocols, and understanding throughout this entire situation. We still have a ways to go, but I'm thrilled that our student-athletes' discipline has positioned them for some much-needed competition," said Endicott Brian Wylie.
There won't be any spectators allowed at Endicott or Suffolk this weekend. All the NCAA's guidelines will be strictly adhered to and the school's plan was established by consulting with state and federal leaders, the NCAA, the conference and the National Athletic Trainers' Association.
Over at Gordon, a home-and-home basketball set against Curry is slated for Friday and Saturday this week. The Scots women defeated Becker in their first game back in February and also played Eastern Nazarene on Wednesday.
Both schools will release more winter contests on a weekly basis and of course schedules could need to change at any time.
Meanwhile, for spring sports, the CCC plans to begin spring sports like baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, golf and track on March 27. There will be no spectators at any CCC events and all athletes and team personnel will be tested for COVID-19 twice weekly with a negative "PCR" test required 72 hours before games.
The New England Collegiate Conference, home of Endicott's men's volleyball squad, also approved policies for returning to play.
Both conferences require all players, coaches and team and game personnel to wear facial coverings at all times.
The area's other Division 3 college sports program, Salem State, won't have any winter sports with the MASCAC conference cancelling all play a few months ago. The league is still mulling its options in terms of a return to play for spring sports. The MASCAC also recently decided not to allow fall sports that missed their seasons in 2020 to compete in the spring of '21.