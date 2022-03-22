BEVERLY -- Conor O'Brien, a senior goaltender and team captain for the Endicott College men's hockey team, has been chosen as the co-winner of the 21st Joe Concannon Award.
The Concannon Award is presented annually to the best American born NCAA Division 2/3 college hockey student-athlete in New England. O'Brien, a native of Pinellas Park, Fla., will share the award with Babson College senior forward Ryan Black.
O'Brien is the first student-athlete in Endicott men's hockey history to receive the award. Additionally, he is only the third goalie ever to win the Joe Concannon Award, joining Jim Pancyzkowski (Wesleyan University, 2004) and two-time winner Jamie Murray (Babson, 2015-16).
This past season, O'Brien had a fantastic season between the pipes for the Gulls. He had a 19-6-1 record with a 1.41 goals against average, a .949 save percentage (making 665 saves) and recording four shutouts. He ranks among the top keepers in the entire country in Division 3, leading in save percentage while standing second in goals against and 15th in winning percentage (.750).
O'Brien led Endicott to the Commonwealth Coast Conference title game before it dropped a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to the University of New England (who are now in the Division 3 Frozen Four).
For his efforts this season, O'Brien became the first goaltender in CCC men's hockey to capture conference Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year accolades, respectively. The Goaltender of the Year award marked his second such career honor, while his All-CCC First Team selection also was a second-time achievement for his storied career.
"From Day 1, Conor has made our program and community a better place," Endicott men's ice hockey head coach R.J. Tolan said in a release. "He's the most self-confident and competitive person I have coached. He is so committed to his craft, and he has made it almost impossible not to play him in every game -- not only over the last season, but for his entire career here at Endicott.
"Conor always raises the bar and wills himself to be the very best goaltender, captain, and teammate. He has been the backbone of our team, has been a great leader, and is a huge contributor to our success as a program."
The Joe Concannon Award was established in 2001 shortly after the passing of the longtime writer for The Boston Globe who had a great passion for the game of college hockey while always advocating strongly for amateur athletics.
O'Brien and Black also are the first co-winners of the Joe Concannon Award since 2005. In total, there have only been three classes of co-winners in the award's history.