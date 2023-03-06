The Endicott College men's hockey team is one win away from its first-ever trip to the NCAA Frozen Four — and they've also earned the right to try and punch that ticket on home ice at Bourque Arena.
Ranked No. 4 in most national polls, the Commonwealth Coast Conference champion Gulls (23-2-2) were awarded one of four byes to the quarterfinal round when the NCAA released its 12-team Division 3 men's hockey national playoff bracket Monday morning.
Endicott will host the winner of the first round matchup between Norwich and Plattsburgh state in the quarterfinals on March 18; it'll be the first ever NCAA playoff game played on campus (the Gulls were scheduled to host a first round game in 2020 but the tournament was cancelled by the outbreak of COVID-19).
Plattsburgh and Norwich face each other this Saturday in New York with the winner travelling to Beverly the following week. CCC rival Curry, who Endicott blasted 6-0 in last week's league title game, sits in bracket that would face Endicott's in a potential Frozen Four (which would likely be hosted by Utica should the No. 1 ranked Pioneers advance) along with Hobart and Bowdoin (a team that features Salem native and former St. John's Prep standout Jack Gilligan).
Boasting the nation's third best scoring defense and fourth best scoring offense, Endicott is making its third NCAA appearance in seven varsity seasons. The Gulls came within an overtime of making the Frozen Four in 2017 and are 1-1 all-time in the national tournament.