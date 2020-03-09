Endicott College's men's and women's hockey teams each learned their postseason draws Monday morning and the man are staying home while the women hit the road.
The No. 7 ranked Gulls (22-5) will host MASCAC champion Plymouth State in the first round of the 12-team draw next Saturday at Bourque Arena (4 p.m.). The winner would advance to face No. 1 ranked Norwich on the road the following Saturday.
Endicott's women, meanwhile, are also ranked No. 7 and travel to face No. 2 ranked Middlebury in Vermont in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. The two teams met earlier this season with Middlebury winning 3-0 in Beverly and the Gulls haven't lost since, rattling off 13 straight wins to enter the national tournament at 25-2.
On the men's side, Endicott has won 15 straight games including the weekend's 2-0 triumph over Wentworth in the Commonwealth Coast Conference title game. It's the program's second NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2017 when they knocked off Hobart in the first round before falling to Trinity in overtime in the national quarterfinals. James Winkler leads the squad with 35 points and his 20 goals rank sixth in the country and goalie Conor O'Brien's .944 save percentage comes in at third in the USA.
The Gulls' women are in the NCAA tourney for the second straight year and are seeking their first victory after falling to No. 2 ranked Plattsburgh in the opening round in overtime last year. Endicott posted a perfect record in Colonial Hockey Conference action this year, going 18-0 combined between the regular and postseasons, led by regular season league MVP Jade Meier up front and tourney MVP Alyssa Peterson in goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.