BEVERLY — It was anybody's game going into the third period — and that is where the Endicott College men's hockey team feasts.
A dominant final 20 minutes Saturday night at sold out Bourque Arena pushed the Gulls past Norwich, 3-0, in a Division 3 NCAA quarterfinal. Endicott advances to next week's Frozen Four for the first time in the program's eight year history, where it will face No. 2 ranked Hobart at a site the NCAA will announce on Sunday morning.
The No. 4 ranked Gulls (23-2-2) were bottled up by a defensively sound, committed Norwich club for the first two periods of Saturday's tightly checked tourney tilt, the first NCAA playoff hockey game ever played on the school's Beverly campus.
Just 3:26 into the final frame, the seal was broken. Sophomore winger Ryan Willett flipped the puck over Norwich goalie Drennen Atherton after a hard drive to the net by center Andrew Kurapov created the chance. The longer the game went scoreless, the more it felt like the first goal would deliver a ticket to the national semifinals ... and when Willett's offering hit the twine, almost in slow motion, the 1,200 fans at Bourque Arena erupted.
"I got chills," said senior winger Noah Strawn. "Living in the moment, seeing that goal go in was an unbelievable feeling. Then you see much time on the clock, you know you have to finish the game."
Control of faceoff dot, detailed puck management and relentless pressure helped Endicott own those final 16:34, including a penalty kill with 8:50 to play. The hosts outshot the No. 9 ranked Cadets (20-7-2) by a 15-2 margin in the third period, which was a major departure from the 23 shots the visitors had over the first 30 minutes.
Was there some secret sauce head coach R.J. Tolan gave his Gulls between periods to totally swing the momentum?
"Mostly, I just let them know I believe in them and they're going to do it," said Tolan, whose team seemed to have the livelier legs in the third period.
That speed advantage led to Endicott's second goal. With only 2:30 left, Connor Amsley raced from his own blue line past the Norwich defense into the offensive zone, sliding across a pass that linemate Primo Self appeared to deposit into the cage.
"A couple minutes left and Connor's still working like a horse out there," said Strawn, who was fortunate enough to have the puck land on his stick at the left wall after it apparently hit the post and ricocheted out. As the referee waved 'no goal', Strawn flicked the puck home for a 2-0 advantage.
"I think I was celebrating before I even thought to shoot it. Right spot, right time," Strawn added.
Sophomore Atticus Kelly was sensational in net for Endicott, with 25 saves for his second career shutout. Norwich brought an aggressive forecheck to the opening minutes and had the Gulls on the ropes, but Kelly answered with a half-dozen ten bell stops to keep it a 0-0 game.
No matter how many times a bouncing puck found a Cadet skater open in the slot, Kelly was there for the stop. He made a sliding backdoor save on an early Norwich power play that set the tone, robber Philip Elgstam with the glove, made a larcenous stop of Johnny Johnson and had another 2-3 felonious saves as the game went on.
"Atticus made some ridiculous saves," Tolan said. "A couple of the ones he made in the first ten minutes saved us. Those settled everybody down and we got back to doing what we'd done all year."
Defenseman Matt Giroux swiped a loose puck out of the crease to save a potential Norwich goal and the Gulls rediscovered their structure in their own zone late in the first period. Still, they couldn't crack the Norwich defense as Atherton (36 saves) matched his counter part with some outstanding saves with the best being a sliding stop of Connor Beatty.
"We were dialed in all week," said Strawn. "There was no way we weren't going to play our best game tonight."
A mere 19 seconds after Strawn's goal, Cam Speck made it 3-0. It was a pseudo-empty net goal set up by a turnover while Atherton was on his way to the bench and all but sealed the first Frozen Four spot in Endicott history — and in fact, the first NCAA national semifinal trip by any Gulls team, ever.
"That means the world to us," said senior defenseman Eric Manoukian. "We've worked for four years for this. It's been a hard trek and seeing those four years of work come to fruition is everything."
No. 3 Adrian (an overtime winner over Wisconsin-Stevens Point) and No. 10 University of New England (an overtime winner over No. 1 Utica) join Endicott and Hobart in the Frozen Four. The semifinals will be played on Friday with the winners meeting for the national title on next Sunday.
Endicott 3, Norwich 0
Division 3 NCAA Quarterfinal
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Norwich;0;0;0;0
Endicott;0;0;3;3
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: E, Ryan Willett (Jackson Sterrett, Andrew Kurapov), 3:26; E, Noah Strawn (Primo Self, Connor Amsley), 17:30; E, Cam Speck (A.J. Martinelli, Jack Ring), 17:49.
Saves: N, Drennan Atherton 36; E, Atticus Kelly, 25.
Records: N, 20-7-2; E, 23-2-2.