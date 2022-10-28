BEVERLY — Opening night was a smashing success for the Endicott men’s hockey team Friday night.
The Gulls blew open a scoreless game with five strikes in the second period, rolling to a 7-1 home win over Salem State University at Bourque Arena.
The visiting Vikings had a small edge in play and in shots early in the first period, but the Gulls got better and better as the stanza went along, finishing the first 20 minutes with a 16-6 shot advantage.
The Gulls broke through quickly to start the second period, with Cam Speck roofing a shot over SSU goalie Adam Mercer stick side just 34 seconds in. The junior defenseman from New Jersey said he had a lot of help on the play.
“It certainly was a great start for us," Speck said. "The puck squirted out, right along the blue line, I grabbed it, and (Derek Contessa) was screening the goalie so I threw it short side and got lucky.
"“This game certainly gives us confidence, but we’ve got to come back and play a good one (Saturday) against Norwich and keep it going.”
After Speck’s goal opened the faucet, Connor Amsley scored two shorthanded goals for Endicott, with former St. John's Prep star Mitch Shaheen and Cassidy Bowes providing even strength strikes of their own.
The Vikings finally broke through with a special teams goal of their own. Erik Larsson and Zach Dill set up Keagan O’Donoghue to make the score 5-1 with 7: 55 gone in the final period, the only puck that eluded Gulls goalie Atticus Kelly.
Endicott answered the O’Donoghue goal with a couple of man up tallies as Ryan Willett and Connor Beatty both beat Viking goalie Hunter Thomas, who replaced Mercer at the start of the third period. Persistence paid off for Beatty, a junior from New Hampshire who hit the crossbar in the first period as well as the far post behind Mercer in the second period.
Gulls head coach R. J Tolan said his players got it going in the second period after getting blanked over the first 20 minutes.
“I thought in the second period we did a much better job of playing inside instead of outside, like we did in the first period. It seemed like we missed the net 25-30 times in the first period,” Tolan said. “We had some problems when we were playing on the perimeter in the first, but in the second and parts of the third, we did a great job of getting pucks to the net.”
For Vikings legendary head coach Bill O’Neill, his team will need to shake off its opening night loss and get ready for its home opener Thursday night against Framingham State at the Rockett Arena.
“They’ve got a terrific team over there and they played very well tonight, especially in the second period. They really opened the game up and took it to us,” O’Neill said of the Gulls.
“We tried to match how hard they played in the second and in the third, but they got those short-handed goals, and those power-play goals in the third and that was it.”
Ryan Willett added two assists for the winners, with Atticus Kelly making 31 saves in net.