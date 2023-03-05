BEVERLY — The Gulls are going back to The Dance.
Ranked fourth in the country among all Division 3 men's college hockey teams, Endicott College officially punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament by thrashing the country's No. 5 squad, Curry College, by a 6-0 final in the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship game Saturday at Bourque Arena.
Six players scored for Endicott (22-2-2) led by Jackson Sterrett and Eric Johansson, who each potted a goal and an assist. Zach Mazur netted the game-winner in the first period for the winners, who also got tallies from Jack Ring, Primo Self, and Noah Strawn. Sophomore goaltender Ryan Wilson stopped all 24 shots to come his way for his fourth career shutout.
This marked Endicott's third conference championship in the last seven seasons. Also, the highest nationally ranked title game in league history (in any sport) also wound up having the largest margin of victory by any CCC squad in a men's hockey title game.
Endicott will now await Monday's announcement of the NCAA Division 3 playoff pool to find out who their first round opponent will be.