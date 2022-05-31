BEVERLY — The Endicott Athletics & Recreation Department recently announced the student-athlete award winners for the 2021-22 academic year.
Seniors Sydney Poulin, a field hockey midfield standout for the Gulls, and men's hockey goaltender Conor O’Brien took home the school's Female and Male Athlete of the Year, respectively. Meanwhile, women’s rugby star Electra Cheney and dance standout Steven O’Connor snagged the Female and Male Club Athlete of the Year awards.
Multiple seniors for the Gulls' women's and men's hockey programs excelled in both athletics and in the classroom. They included forward Courtney Sullivan and goalie Elijah Harris, who were both named Student-Athletes of the Year.
The duo of Poulin and O’Brien also received the Career Achievement Award for their outstanding team and individual achievements.
The David H. Cammet Award, presented to an individual in the Endicott community who empowers student athletes, was delivered to Digital Media Center Director/Endicott College Television (ECTV) Advisor Ellie Pye for her continuous support of the students.
The awards rounded out with Shannon Tripodi winning Student Athletic Trainer of the Year Award.