Endicott's Meier, McPhee finalists for major awards

Honors continue to roll in for the Endicott College women's hockey team, which ended its season ranked No. 7 in the country.
Senior Jade Meier, the Colonial Hockey Conference Player of the Year, was named one of seven finalists for the Laura Hurd Award given annually to the best Division 3 player in women's college hockey by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
Meier led the Gulls with 39 points and 26 assists, ranking second in the country in assists per game and 11th in points. The Alaska native will graduate as Endicott's all-time leader in assists (62), played in over 100 games and had 99 career points.
Head coach Andy McPhee, meanwhile, was honored as a finalist for the CCM/AHCA Division 3 Coach of the Year Award. The CHC Coach of the Year led the Gulls to a 25-2 campaign that was perfect against league competition including the regular season and conference tournament.
McPhee guided Endicott to the top-ranked power play in the country while leading the CHC in both goals scored and goals allowed. In his five seasons the Gulls are 99-24-11.
Both awards will be announced on Thursday with official presentations made at a later date.
