Endicott salutes softball standout Llewellyn

Endicott College has been honoring some of the student-athletes that lost their spring seasons to the Coronavirus pandemic via social media, with a salute to Danvers' Hannah Llewellyn from their softball team being one of the most recent.
Llewellyn would've been in her fourth year as a major contributor for the Gulls after a standout career at Danvers High that included being a two-year captain and a Salem News all-star.
"Hannah is one of the most genuine people I have ever met. She is so selfless and always puts others before herself," Endicott head softball coach Katie Bettencourt said.
"Defensively, she is the best third baseman I have ever coached, only committing one error all season last year in 40 games. I always tell her that the way she plays defense is so inspiring."
At the plate, Llewellyn has a three-year career batting average of .300 with six doubles and 17 total RBI. A two-time Academic All-Conference selection, she is studying exercise science and hopes to attend PA (physician assistant) school.
