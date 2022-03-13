Even though top-ranked Middlebury had beaten Endicott College's women's hockey team twice this season and hadn't lost a game, they decided to switch up the game plan going into Saturday's NCAA Division 3 national quarterfinal.
A renewed emphasis on attacking the net and getting traffic out front rewarded the Panthers with their best offensive showing in any of the three meetings with Endicott and the result was a season ending 4-0 defeat for the No. 8 ranked Gulls.
Middlebury's Kylie Quinlan potted a hat trick (the 13th in the history of the D3 women's tourney) and send her team to its 25th straight victory and into next week's Frozen Four.
Endicott wraps up the season 19-5-1 with its third straight conference championship and second ever NCAA playoff appearance (with the 2020 tourney cancelled by COVID-19). The 20 shots on goal generated by the Gulls were a solid number against the nation's best defensive unit, but Middlebury goalie Sophia Merageas gobbled them all up for her sixth shutout of the year. It was also the first and only time this season Endicott was held scoreless.
Samantha Fantasia had one of Endicott's best scoring bids in the first but it didn't go and a few moments later Quinlan's rebound made it 1-0 for Middlebury. Endicott's Kat Keith had a breakaway chance saved later in the first as well.
Eva Hendrickson doubled the Middlebury lead early in the second period and Quinlan scored the next two (one in the second and on in the third) to complete her hat trick.
Endicott goalie Michaela O'Brien made 25 saves and the Gulls were hamstrung by special teams as Middlebury converted both its power play chances and Endicott went 0-for-1.