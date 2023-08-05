Katie Watts has never been one to showboat. Not even when she makes snagging a hard hit, pinballing grounder off the bat of a Major League Baseball all-star look routine.
An Endicott College softball standout from Swampscott, Watts has been working for the Red Sox as a ball attendant for the last three seasons.
During the recent home series against Atlanta, she made a particularly difficult catch along the third base line without so much as a flinch. As the NESN cameras caught her smiling and handing the ball to a young fan, Sox analyst Lou Merloni remarked that Watts was acting like she'd clearly been there before.
The clip went a bit viral in Endicott and North Shore circles. When Watts got back to her locker at Fenway after the game, her phone was full of well wishes and messages from friends and family that had seen her snag.
"People have mentioned seeing me on TV before, but this one was special because it did kind of blow up," said Watts. "At the time I was thinking it's just another play, and there are 7-8 other women and one man on our ball attendant crew that all make good plays.
"With this one, next thing you know everyone at Endicott has seen it, my family sees it and that made it a special, fun experience."
Ball attendants at Fenway are part of the Red Sox fan services team. Stationed in foul ground, their main job is to field foul balls that might ricochet into the crowd at dangerous or tough angles. They're typically all college softball players or other athletes (Lynn's Katie Burt, for example, used her glove hand to produce some incredible saves during a record setting career as an ice hockey goalie at Boston College).
Trust the glove
Watts, 22, heard about the gig from one of her coaches with the Polar Crush softball club who was also working as a ball attendant.
"I'm a massive Red Sox fan ... growing up in Boston, who isn't?" Watts said. "When my coach mentioned it was a job it seemed so cool, like a dream job. It worked out that they were hiring and it's been a great experience. I love it."
That was three seasons ago and Watts' first year at Fenway was when the park had limited capacities, so she did her work wearing a facemask. She's worked a few playoff games and knows first hand the atmosphere for big games against the Yankees is hard to top. She typically works 7-10 games a month, depending upon how often the Sox might be home, and also enjoys seeing National League clubs that don't come through Boston very often.
Watts is already on the field for all the daily pregame ceremonies, so getting to see all the various dignitaries or charity invitee that are honored on the field or throw out a first pitch is often a treat.
Sitting to close to the fans along the baselines is another special, enjoyable part of her experience.
"Getting to know families and kids is a great part of the job. I'm always looking out for the little ones," Watts said. "When you see a first-time family in a little bit of shock at how close they are to the field, that's very cool. You see some season ticket holders over and over again, too, and that's a lot of fun."
Justin Turner, whose average exit velocity this season is over 90 miles an hour, hit the ball that Watts snagged for the TV cameras last month. She doesn't often peek at the radar gun to see how hard the ball coming at her might be, but will take a look at a name for a dead pull hitter that might be likely to send another her way later in the game.
"If a ball's coming at you 100 miles an hour, you have to trust that glove. It's worked, a ball hasn't gone through it yet," said Watts, who uses her same glove from Endicott's softball season at the Fens.
"My mantra is get the ball out of my hands and into the hands of a kid."
All about confidence
An NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete, Watts has already graduated from Endicott's math program with a teaching license. She plans to return to the diamond next year as she pursues a Master's in sports leadership, with an eye on coaching and athletic administration as a career path.
Endicott's softball team has enjoyed tremendous success in Watts' three seasons so far, with 86 wins and three NCAA tournament appearances in that time. Her aim is to make it four in a row, and hopefully, break into an NCAA Super Regional.
"It's a big goal but it's one we can't turn away from," said Watts. "Coach Katie Bettencourt gives us so much support; we're so ready by the time our season comes. Our practices are harder than games."
A .338 career hitter, Watts has smashed eight homers and has 115 hits in her three seasons as a Gull. She's played a variety of positions including shortstop, outfield and third base but feels most comfortable in the hole at second base. Her experience with the Red Sox helped her embrace the challenge of moving around defensively.
"I say to myself, 'You've fielded 100 mile an hour balls hit by grown men; you can field these'," Watts quipped. "It's all about confidence."
A multi-sport standout in her days with the Big Blue in Swampscott, Watts always loved softball best.
"It's the most individualized team sport ever, and I love those two aspects. I love the way it's split in half between playing the field and hitting," she said. "It's also the game of failure, the only sport that shows errors. I wouldn't be the person I am today without learning from those failures."