Endicott College is the No. 1 athletic program in the Commonwealth Coast Conference when all sports were tallied up this year. That honor goes to both the Gulls’ men and women teams, who each won their respective All Sports Trophies.
The Endicott women’s teams ran away with top honors by finishing with 99 team points during the 2021-22 school year. They captured league titles in field hockey, tennis, volleyball, ice hockey and softball.
The men’s programs experienced similar results for the Gulls, finishing atop the league with 76 points. They captured CCC crowns in football, golf and baseball. It should be noted the men competed in nine CCC sports, while the women participated in 10.
The CCC All Sports trophy has been given out since the 2013-14 season and the Gulls’ men and women have both won five times, a truly amazing achievement. The award was not presented the past two years because of COVID 19 and the limited sports schedule that was played.
The All Sports Trophies are awarded to the school performing the best in league competition. The conference champion in each CCC sport receives 10 points, the runner-up 9, while the highest remaining finish is awarded 8 points.
The Gulls had 10 for football, 6 cross country, 7.5 soccer, 6.5 basketball, 9 hockey, 10 baseball and golf, 9 lacrosse, and 8 tennis for an average 8.44 among the nine sports while the women had an average of 9.30 points for 10 points with five 10’s.
Dr. Brian Wylie, Endicott’s Director of Athletics and Recreation, said the achievement is even more remarkable after what everyone has gone through the past few years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whenever you see the culmination of success Endicott athletics experienced this past year, both inside and outside the classroom, it speaks to the phenomenal efforts of our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff,” said Wylie.
“Achieving a school record for conference championships, along with three club championships, particularly after the last few years of navigating the pandemic, really showed how hungry and driven our athletic programs were to compete at a high level. and receiving the All Sports Trophy for both the women’s and men’s programs, validated not just the hard work this year, but the sacrifice and commitment of everyone the last few years. It’s been a real privilege to witness all of this.”
This marks the fourth consecutive season that the women have taken the top spot, with three runner-up CCC championships this school year in addition to their five league championships. The lowest finish for any Endicott female sport was a third pace.
During the fall season, Endicott captured the field hockey, tennis, and volleyball titles, with cross country placing third in the league and soccer capturing the regular season conference crown. The margin increased during winter season, with the Gulls claiming the inaugural ice hockey crown and placing second in basketball.
This spring, the Gulls’ softball team captured the CCC championship and went to the NCAA Division 3 tournament while its lacrosse and track and field teams took second place to help run away with it the All Sports title.
Second place Roger Williams was well behind with 68.5 points, followed by the University of New England with 64. Suffolk, Gordon, Western New England, Salve Regina, Wentworth, Nichols, and Curry rounded out the list.
Winning three CCC championships and taking runner-up in two more helped the Endicott men build up a substantial lead as well. While the final scores were tallied up, they outdistanced second place Roger Williams (58.5 points) and third place Salve Regina (55). Suffolk, Nichols, Western New England, Gordon, University of New England, Wentworth, and Curry rounded out the scoring.
