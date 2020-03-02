The Endicott women's basketball team wrapped up perhaps the best season in program history on Saturday, topping University of New England, 74-57, to claim their first ever Commonwealth Coast Conference crown.
The best part about the marquee win? It guaranteed them more basketball.
The Gulls, who won six straight games to finish the regular season campaign with an 18-10 record, earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Division 3 Tournament and will travel to The University of Scranton for an opening round matchup. The game is scheduled for this Friday with a time yet to be determined.
Endicott will certainly have its hands full against the No. 12 ranked team in the country; Scranton has won 12 straight games and currently sits at 24-3 on the season. Endicott will need Emily Pratt (15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds per game), Kaleigh Putnam (15.0 points, 2.9 assists) and Mikaela Rogers (11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds) to bring their A-game if they hope to advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.