Endicott women's hoop to make NCAA debut against Scranton tonight 

Emily Pratt advanced another round each of her first three seasons with the Endicott College women's basketball team. She was part of a team that lost in the Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals, then the league semifinals and, last year, fell one game short of an automatic NCAA Tournament bid – which would've been the program’s first.
She returned this season to hear head coach Brittney Hutchinson ask the team at least 15 questions early in the season. One was a priority: Who they would be as a team?
Endicott (18-10) started 2-4 and held a losing record through New Year’s Day. Hutchinson knew she had scheduled a difficult non-conference slate, losing by double digits to Babson, Williams and No. 5 ranked Bowdoin. She saved a different question for herself at that time: 'Who the heck made this schedule?'
It was her, of course, so she needed to communicate to her ailing locker room that they weren’t struggling; they were building themselves up for later.
Endicott went on to win eight of nine games in February. Then the Gulls beat Roger Williams 19 days after losing to them, earning a spot in the CCC title game. There, they beat the University of New England, 74-57, to clinch an NCAA Division 3 tournament bid.
The Gulls will play No. 12/14 Scranton (24-3) Friday at 7 p.m. in their first-ever playoff contest.
The Gulls found themselves on defense, where they received new points of emphasis every game from Hutchinson. They looked to create different tempos and shift their focus toward different threats, depending on the opponent. On offense, she left it to her team’s fast break and let them flow loosely in the half court.
“They are reading the spaces, reading the defense,” Hutchinson said. “What is it giving you? What makes sense in this situation? What are my shot selection options? What are my ball movement options? What are my screening options?”
Pratt and Kaleigh Putnam paced that trend for Endicott as seniors and roommates who both score 15 points per game. Over three seasons, they've developed an inside-out game while forming enough chemistry to become the only teammates to make All-CCC in 2019-20.
The 2018-19 CCC Player of the Year, Pratt reached 1,000 points as a junior. Putnam developed a 3-point shot to score off Pratt’s double-teams this season, increasing her scoring by 3.1 ppg.
They arrived in Scranton, Penn. on Wednesday night to prepare for the Lady Royals, the Landmark Conference champions who won 12 straight games to finish their season and haven’t lost since Jan. 18.
Scranton won the 1985 Division 3 national championship (one year before Salem State did so) and has appeared in seven Final Fours since, including last season. They returned four starters and hired Nick DiPillo, the former assistant coach at Division 1 Seton Hall. His new team outscored opponents by 17.4 ppg.
“They're going to be a physical team, they're going to be bigger than us, they're going to be stronger than us and they're shooting the ball at ridiculous percentage from three,” Pratt said. “But in turn, we've been playing unreal defense … if we continue to do what we're doing, move the ball on offense and play strong defense, I think we'll have a shot.”
The Gulls saw a movie Thursday as part of a low-key pregame afternoon. Earlier, they studied film and scouting for about an hour and practiced at 4 p.m.
They’ll have no such time off if they knock off Scranton, with second round games scheduled for Saturday outside Philadelphia against Widener or in Virginia against Christopher Newport.
“We did have a three-game week earlier in the season,” Hutchinson said, her team defeating Nichols and Salem State before dealing arch rival Gordon a one-point loss during that stretch of games. “We talked about that kind of being a great prep for the playoffs. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.”
Their lone February loss to Roger Williams stuck with the Gulls into the playoffs, where they beat three teams in five days to earn their ticket to March Madness.
Hutchinson wants to win it all.
“We had a great game against MIT that I thought was winnable, which was a bummer,” she said, before asking two more questions. “It’s about trying to challenge ourselves, trying to go up against the best in the region. What can we learn from it? How can we get better from it?”
