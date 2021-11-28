The Endicott women's hockey team had been rolling early on this season, winning six of their first seven games with four shut outs along the way.
On Saturday afternoon, the Gulls faced their biggest test yet as they traveled to the nation's top ranked Division 3 team, undefeated Pattsburgh State. The result was an exhilarating overtime triumph, as Samantha Fantasia scored the game-winner off an assist from Jacy Kuhlman with just over four minutes remaining in the extra frame.
Endicott fell behind by scores of 1-0 and 3-1 before rallying back to net the game's final three goals and walk away with a huge win. Quin Healy scored twice in the victory while Kaylee Liberty also put one home. Other assists went to Courtney Sullivan, Nicole Connor, Jess Burwell and Kat Keith; goalie Michaela O'Brien picked up her fifth win in as many games, making 56 saves on the day.
Already ranked No. 9 in the country heading into Saturday's bout, the top-tier win will undoubtedly jolt the Gulls even higher.