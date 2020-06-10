A pair of Endicott College student-athletes were honored by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) as Academic All-Americans for their respective sports.
Baseball player Kevin Gould was named to the Academic All-American Division 3 Baseball Third Team, while softball's Peyton Atkins was also named to the Academic All-American Third Team.
Gould becomes the second Endicott baseball player in program history to garner the award, joining Michael DeDonato on the list, and is the 15th student-athlete overall to receive the honor at Endicott. A Master's in Business Administration graduate student at the Van Loan School, Gould carries a 3.73 GPA and is a three-time Commonwealth Coast Conference All-Conference honoree. On the diamond, Gould started 24 games over his career at Endicott, securing an impressive record of 14-4. He struck out 135 batters and boasted an ERA of 2.54 for his four-year career. He has garnered numerous baseball accolades throughout his collegiate career.
Meanwhile, Atkins was one of five student-athletes from the New England region to make the lost and the only representative from the CCC. Academically, Atkins boasts a 3.92 GPA as a biology and biotechnology major. She plans to attend the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine to obtain her doctorate in veterinary medicine.
Like Gould, Atkins was just as impressive on the softball field, carrying a .278/.394/.392 slash line (avg/obp/slg) as a catcher to go along with 31 runs scored, 44 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, two homers, 22 RBI, 22 walks and three stolen bases in 68 career games. Defensively, she has a .982 fielding percentage and has thrown out 15 base runners.
