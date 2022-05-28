With 140 home runs between them leading up to this weekend's Division 3 NCAA Super Regional, the Endicott College and Baldwin Wallace baseball teams both had a lot of players capable of changing games with one swing of the bat.
Saturday in Game 2 of the best-of-three set, the Yellow Jackets got two more of those big swings — and with them came a ticket to the College World Series.
Baldwin Wallace rode a sixth inning go-ahead homer from Ryan Guggenheim to a 7-4 win over the Gulls at North Field to win the Super Regional. Endicott ends the most successful season in program history with a record of 40-10 plus the school's first ever NCAA Regional title, won last weekend.
"I'm extremely proud of everyone on our team," Gulls captain and outfielder Joey Millar said. "We grew together on the field as baseball players and off the field socially. It was one big family."
Needing to win a force a third game, Endicott jumped out to a 3-0 lead Saturday morning. RBI singles by Dylan Pacheco and Kyle Grabowski plus a sac fly from Millar had all the momentum with the Gulls, who outhit the Yellow Jackets 10-9 but couldn't extend the lead while stranding 10 runners on base.
"We had a lot of quality at-bats. There were a lot of line outs, fly balls," said Endicott head coach Bryan Haley. "We fought and scrapped and had quality at-bats ... and sometimes they don't fall."
Baldwin Wallace, which had four homers in the series to Endicott's one, got started with a solo blast from Luke Vonderhaar. The visitors then piled on five runs in the sixth to take control.
Guggenheim's homer was a 2-run blast that came in a two strike count that gave the Yellow Jackets their first lead. Vincent Capolupo (4 total RBI) clubbed a bases loaded double for three massive insurance runs before the frame ended.
"Luke changed the game with that (first homer)," Baldwin Wallace head coach Brian Harrison said. "These were two great games, back and forth close games. Endicott's a good team that pitches it really well. They ran four really good arms at us.
"To win 40 games in New England with as many good teams as there are up there? That's a really really good team."
The Baldwin Wallace bullpen was the difference with five pitches holding the Gulls scoreless after the starter made it one inning. Nick Notarangelo hit a solo homer to give Endicott some life in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally ended there.
"Nick's a funny kid. He just believes in himself. Every time he goes to the plate he thinks he's going to drive a ball hard somewhere and most of the time he does," Haley said. "It shows how important it can be to have confidence and swagger up there."
Drew Wilson, the winning pitcher in relief in Friday's Game 1, threw the final two frames of Game 2 and didn't allow a single baserunner to close out the best season in Endicott history.
Notarangalo, Pacheco and Grawbowski had two hits each for Endicott with one a piece from catcher John Mulready, Millar, Jake Nardone and Nick Perkins. Starting pitcher Nick Cannata threw well over 4 2/3 innings and Ian Parent was stellar in relief with four punchouts over 2 2/3 scoreless.
"Guys fought every single pitch, right to the end," Haley said. "Congratulations to Baldwin Wallace. It's hard to beat us and they did it twice. They played great and earned it and we wish them the best in Cedar Rapids."
The Gulls were 22-1 at home going into the Super Regional and hadn't lost in Beverly since late March. It was only the second time all season Endicott was beaten by the same opponent on back-to-back days.
With one of the most impressive offenses in school history, Endicott ranked in the top ten nationally in home runs and in the top 15 in runs. They dominated the Commonwealth Coast Conference playoffs to win seventh title, a huge accomplishment after each of the last two seasons ended prematurely thanks to COVID-19.
"I think we played nine games my junior year and 21 last year," said graduate student and captain Matt McKinley. "It was awesome being part of this group. We had a walkoff win in the middle of the year where it felt like we had something really special here and it was."
Haley, the Gulls veteran boss with 386 wins on his resume, was grateful for the entire campus' support in hosting the Super Regional. His six seniors and graduate students played immeasurable roles in bringing the Gulls to this point.
"The leadership they showed? I'm so proud. It's not easy to bring 45 young men together and they did it at the highest level," Haley said. "There's a lot of praise and props for our alumni for building the culture we have — and these guys raised that bar to another level."