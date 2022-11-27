BEVERLY — The Endicott men’s basketball team had their work cut out for them in Sunday’s matinee home tilt against nationally ranked Middlebury.
While the upset-minded Gulls weren’t able to come out on top, it was certainly a great learning experience early in the season as they get ready to dive into their conference schedule.
Falling behind by as many as 25 points late in the second half, Endicott was able to slice the deficit down to just five with a few minutes remaining. Middlebury ultimately regrouped to hang on for a 74-63 victory, but the late push was an encouraging sign for Gulls’ head coach Kevin Bettencourt and his staff.
“We’ve played them now I think the last seven years and it’s been a good series that we’re going to keep going,” Bettencourt said of their now annual matchups with Middlebury. “When you play teams like that I just think you learn a lot about yourselves. They challenge you, they show you some things that you need to get better with and obviously getting down 25 with about eight or nine minutes left or whatever it was, we showed a lot of fight and character competing until the end. Hopefully our program can build from that and try to make ourselves better.”
Schematically speaking, the Gulls were right there with Middlebury in the opening half. Time and time again they generated great looks offensively, but the shots simply weren’t falling.
Endicott shot just 25 percent from three and 32 percent overall in the opening half, but remained within striking distance, trailing by nine (34-25) at the break. Unfortunately that’s been the story early on this year for Bettencourt’s group, which is now off to a 2-2 start with the loss.
“I thought we were getting open looks but I don’t think we’re running our offense well enough yet,” said Bettencourt. “I think that’s a work in progress. We’re a motion team and sometimes that takes time to develop. So we’re still trying to find our identity on the offensive end.
“I think we have better shooters than we’ve shown these first four games, so we just have to keep chipping away at that and build some confidence and some rhythm to everything,” he added.
Things went south in a hurry to start the second half, as Middlebury found success down low with regularity. Six-foot-8 standout Alex Sobel was particularly effective, pumping in 26 points to go with 10 rebounds in the win, while showing off his range with four triples from the top of the arc.
Endicott did its best to clog the paint and not allow anything easy at the rim, but the Panthers were up for the challenge.
“Sobel hit four threes today and I think he’s had one in his whole career coming into today. We were trying to pack the paint and I give that kid credit,” said Bettencourt. “He’s an All-American type big guy and that’s the way we have to play him is try to pack the paint. Our goal was to pressure the perimeter a little bit more and we did it more successfully at the end of the game.”
That they did.
Not only did the Gulls force 17 total turnovers, many of which came after intermission, but they defended the rim with more authority and were able to get out in transition with pace.
Freshman Jeff Hill was particularly impressive coming off the bench, helping his team rally in a big way down the stretch. The Gulls trailed 60-35 with just 9:37 remaining, but used an impressive 22-3 run to trim the lead to just six with about two minutes to play.
Hill’s energy and athleticism was key in that stretch, as he attacked the rack with a purpose and seemed to make the right play when the shot wasn’t there. He finished with a team-high 24 points in 26 minutes on an efficient 10-for-17 shooting. No other Gull reached double figures in the scoring column.
“Jeff has a ton of ability and I think he’s done a really good job coming in, working hard and trying to fit in with everybody,” said Bettencourt. “I thought today was the first day for him to kind of showcase some of the things he can do and it’s exciting. We’re trying to get that consistency out of him and some other guys and I think we’ll be on to something.”
Despite the valiant effort, Endicott was never able to get closer than five in the final minutes. A couple missed buckets forced the Gulls to play the foul game late, and Middlebury did a nice job knocking down their freebies to seal deal.
Endicott finished the contest just 7-for-30 from deep (23 percent) and 24-for-70 overall (34 percent). Meanwhile, Middlebury hit nine of their 15 triples (60 percent) and shot 43 percent overall. The Panthers also out-rebounded Endicott by significant margin (48-29).
“The goal is obviously to be at our best in February, and I think days like today help us get there,” said Bettencourt.
Former St. Mary’s of Lynn star Jalen Echevarria was honored prior to Sunday’s game after he surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark in last weekend’s loss at Tufts.
Echevarria was battling some minor injuries in Sunday’s loss, playing a season-low 25 minutes and scoring just eight points. But he’s been stellar otherwise in his four-year career at Endicott.
“Jalen’s been a great player for us. Consistent; he’s started every game he’s played in,” said Bettencourt. “Today wasn’t his best day but we’re really lucky to have him and I expect him to have a huge season for us.
“We’re asking a lot out of him,” continued Bettencourt. “We shifted him back to the point and he’s still trying to find that balance while being a scorer, but he’s a great player and we’re lucky to have him.”
Echevarria is currently averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in four games this season. He was an All-Commonwealth Coast Conference First Team all-star selection last season.
