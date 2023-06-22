It was already clear that John Mulready was one of the best catchers in New England college baseball. Now he's been selected as one of the best at his position in the entire country.
A junior at Endicott College, Mulready was voted to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Division 3 Gold Glove All-America team this week.
Remarkably, the Peabody native is the first catcher from a New England school to receive the honor in 16 years.
A rock behind the plate for the Gulls this spring as they made their first-ever College World Series and finished ranked No. 5 in the nation, Mulready played just about every inning and appeared in 52 of 54 games. He fielded 397 chances and had only two errors for a fielding percentage of 99.5; additionally, Mulready threw out 16 baserunners and had 26 assists.
That prowess earned him Commonwealth Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as a first-team All-CCC nod. The St. Mary's Lynn graduate's work wasn't limited to blocking balls, however, as the way the called pitches and handled a talented staff helped Endicott lead all of Division 3 in regular season earned run average (they were No. 2 at 3.25 including playoffs).
No slouch with the bat in his hands, Mulready hit .339 and slugged .503 while scoring 34 runs, driving home 37 and mashing five homers.
He is the second Endicott baseball player to earn an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove with Brett Holmgren (2013-14) being the other.
— Matt Williams