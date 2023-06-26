First-team All-American Gabe Van Emon added another major award to the Endicott College baseball trophy case on Monday when he was voted NCAA Division 3 National Pitcher of the Year.
After turning in one of the best seasons in Endicott history, Van Emon has racked up honors both in New England and around the country. A senior lefthander, he eligible for National Pitcher of the Year as an American Baseball Coaches Association All-American. Coaches from nine divisions of amateur baseball then select the award winners from that group, and Van Emon becomes the first pitcher from Endicott to ever do so.
It'd be tough to argue with his resume. Van Emon went 10-2 in 14 starts with a 1.88 earned run average. He struck out 108 batters while walking on 25 and also grabbed one save in 86 1/3 innings of work. He set numerous school records including wins, K's and innings in a season and career strikeouts while helping the Gulls reach the College World Series for the first time and achieve their highest ever national ranking at No. 5.
Nationally, Van Emon ranked 13th in ERA (first in the regular season), eight in starts and fifth in strikeouts. Among his many honors were Academic All-American, NEIBA Region 2 Pitcher of the Year and Commonwealth Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year.
A Lexington native, Van Emon is playing for the Harwich Mariners of the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League this summer and plans to play Division 1 baseball at UConn as a graduate student next year.