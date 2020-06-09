A new baseball league for high school age players will try to play this summer and try outs for those from the towns of Beverly, Salem and Hamilton-Wenham will be held next week.
Essex County Baseball is aiming to fill the void left by the cancelled Legion baseball season at the Senior (under-19) and Junior (under-17) levels with all teams represented by local North Shore towns.
The combined contingent from Salem, Beverly and H-W will try out the week of June 15 at Cooney Field and Beverly. Interested players should reach out of Michael Levine (Miachel_Levine@comcast.net) or Frank Morrissey (fmorrissey@bostonpublicschools.org) for more information the specific tryout details.
The league and try outs will follow all Phase 2 and Phase 3 guidelines for the coronavirus as laid out by the state.
-- Matt Williams
