MIDDLETON — If you think local high school hockey players roll out of bed the Monday after Thanksgiving and tie up their skates for the first time in almost a year, think again.
Just like other sports, hockey players have to find ways to keep their skills sharp during the offseason. For many of the North Shore's girls hockey players, that perfect opportunity came close to home this summer.
Essex Sports Center's Playmaker Series feature a girls high school summer league that began in late May and wrapped up with its playoff championships this past weekend. Some of the top teams in the state took part, with St. Mary's Lynn sending two squads in addition to Northeastern Hockey League clubs Peabody, Beverly/Danvers, Masconomet and Newburyport plus Massachusetts powers Methuen/Tewksbury, Bishop Fenwick, Matignon and Billerica/Chelmsford.
Sunday's A Division championship came down to St. Mary's "Gold" (the league's top team during the regular season with an 11-1 record) and Peabody. The Spartans downed the Tanners, 3-0, with all three goals coming in the first period.
Netminder Angela Catino had a tremendous game in net for St. Mary's, taking away many golden scoring chances by the Tanners to preserve the shutout. Sophomore Gabi Oakes of Boxford netted an impressive goal for St. Mary's and senior Tia Picardi had a tally as well. It was a particularly strong showing considering how many talented Spartans skated for the "Blue" squad that the Tanners shaded in the A division semifinals the week prior.
Goalie Alyse Mutti played very well in the Peabody net, making a number of very strong saves with both the glove and her leg pads. Summer hockey gives players a chance to experiment with new lines and different positions and Peabody took advantage with top center Jenna DiNapoli deployed on defense. Senior Penny Spack got a chance to skate with her sister, freshman-to-be Eleni, and sisters Hannah and Chloe Gromko also had plenty of time sharing the ice.
Vanessa Steinmeyer had an outstanding game creating scoring chances for Peabody. Yasmine Giacoline also stood out with some solid three-zone play, along with Avery Bird, Angela Fabbo, Alexa Pepper and Chloe Considine, among others.
Bishop Fenwick had a strong summer, falling to rival Peabody in a shootout in the first round of the playoffs. Methuen/Tewksbury earned a 4-2 win over the Crusaders in the fifth place game while Catholic Central League rivals Matignon and St. Mary's Blue faced off in the third place game with Matignon winning 1-0.
Billerica/Chelmsford downed Newburyport in the B Division final, 5-0. Beverly/Danvers' best game of the summer was a victory over Fenwick and Masco had a nice shutout win over Newburyport among its highlights.