Essex Tech has seen its annual enrollment gradually climb over the past decade, and with that its variety of competitive athletic programs have taken a similar leap.
The Danvers-based high school, offering programs in both the agricultural and technical fields, boasts a beautiful 166-acre campus equipped with everything from an automotive collision repair and refinishing garage to top tier cosmetology and culinary arts centers. Athletically the school is home to some of the more impressive facilities on the North Shore, including a state-of-the-art fieldhouse and outdoor turf stadium.
For years, faculty and administration at Essex Tech have had their eyes set on leaving the Commonwealth Athletic Conference for greener pastures, with hopes of gaining more exposure for their student-athletes within a well balanced, competitive league.
That time is finally here. Beginning this fall, the Hawks will join the Cape Ann League.
“Now that it’s happening, I certainly feel that it will raise our competition level,” athletic director Mike Murphy said. “I’m excited, and I think the kids are starting to get excited now that they fully understand what’s going to happen.”
In joining the CAL, Essex Tech will slide into the Kinney Division alongside Newburyport, Pentucket, Lynnfield, North Reading and Triton. Initially there was a delay because the school was hesitant to dive right into the large division, but realistically it was the only feasible option due to Essex Tech’s sizable enrollment (well over 1,500 students).
They’ll still have games against Baker Division opponents as well, which includes Manchester-Essex, Georgetown, Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham, Rockport and Amesbury.
“The discussion (to change conferences) started back when Paul Worth was at the helm here as our AD,” said Murphy. “Then when Farah (Lalli) took over (as AD) in 2016-17, I know she was kind of spearheading that conversation, and that’s when the actual talk about moving to the CAL happened.”
Making the move
Essex Tech has found sustained success in the CAC across all athletic programs. But that’s not to say that they’ve completely dominated, and there are certainly a handful of other strong programs in the conference. Everyone who spoke on Essex Tech’s behalf made it clear that this wasn’t a knock on the CAC; it was simply the right time and the right situation to move on.
“It’s not to say with the CAC that we’re better than every team we play; it obviously varies by sport,” added Murphy. “But it was that better overall competition that we saw (in the CAL). The CAC has been very supportive, and the Cape Ann League ADs have been awesome so far.
“The only way to get better in athletics is to play better opponents in every sport. Maybe that’s a cliché, maybe it isn’t ... but I truly believe it.”
With the new MIAA power ranking system in place, the Hawks will certainly benefit from a more well-rounded, competitive schedule. In addition, traveling to neighboring schools will now be much more manageable, which was undeniably a factor in the school’s decision.
“I think it’s great for us as far as taking us to the next level, with a much better league schedule and more local games. Everything is essentially up and down Route 95,” said boys hockey coach Mark Leonard, whose team is having the best season in school history. “I’ll still play some of our old CAC opponents like Shawsheen and Lowell Catholic, but going to the Cape Ann League means good games for our team every night.
“The level where we’re going to, I think it’ll help the school’s athletic teams a lot,” added Leonard. “For our team, it’s coming at a good time because we have a lot of key guys returning next season. Me, I couldn’t be happier about this.”
On the soccer pitch, boys head coach Joel Spruance echoed his colleague’s statements. Spruance and his Hawks have consistently made the state tournament in recent years and have had some great non-league battles with CAL teams such as Hamilton-Wenham, Lynnfield, Manchester Essex and Georgetown.
“I feel great about the move. It’s an incredibly competitive league, and we’ve had the opportunity to make some good connections with coaches in that league,” said Spruance. “I find the league as a whole across all sports to be really well run, well put together and great for student-athletes.
“Mike Murphy and previous athletic directors have kind of set the stage for us to make this move, and I think we’ve really developed a good coaching staff across the board that allows us to do it.”
Leveling the playing field
Transitioning into a new conference is going to come with its share of growing pains. For Essex Tech, that may mean a slight dip in regular season records off the jump.
But in the long haul, it’s only going to make their programs stronger while shining more light on its student-athletes. Volleyball coach Pam Leete spoke candidly in regards to that reality.
“I’ve been here since the school opened and all I’ve done is push for girls at this school to earn the respect they deserve. Now being in the CAL, maybe we’ll get that,” said Leete.
“Not only that but now you can have five wins, but those five wins are in the CAL rather than the CAC, so we’ve leveled the playing field a bit,” she added. “We’re going to have our challenges and take our lumps the first couple of years, but we’ll be fine. We have great coaches.”
From a student perspective, it appears athletes are equally excited about the move. They, too, know it won’t all be sunshine and rainbows from the start, and that’s OK.
“We will have our work cut out for us, but we believe we have started to build a very good culture with Mr. Murphy as our AD,” said junior hoopster Matthew Gribbins. “A busy summer will be key to future success.”
“We’re excited to move to a different conference with better competition,” added fellow junior Elijah Copeland. “We’re hoping to build more natural rivalries.”
