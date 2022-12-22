HATHORNE — Penalty-free hockey was played at the Essex Sports Center Wednesday night for 37 full minutes.
Once the first of only three infractions were called, however, that’s when the fun really began between the Marblehead and Essex Tech boys hockey teams.
All three power plays that ensued resulted in red lights being turned on, with the host Hawks rallying from its second two-goal deficit of the night to notch a pair of man-up tallies within 56 seconds of each other as the Hawks and Headers skated to a 3-3 overtime draw at the Essex Sports Center.
“We proved a lot today, proved that we’re for real,” said Essex Tech head coach Mark Leonard. “We’re a very deep team, very big on the back end, with a good goaltender and a lot of guys who can score. Down by two goals twice and we came back to tie it twice ... and this came against Marblehead, one of the top Division 2 programs around every year and by far the best team we played.
“I think people are starting to realize we’re not just a tech school. We can really play hockey.”
Trailing 3-1 when they went on their first power play with about five minutes remaining, the Hawks (now 3-0-1) got a big goal from freshman Ben Rehal, who tipped in captain Cam Doherty.s shot from the point for his first career tally.
Less than a minute later, 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior defenseman Armani Booth — who was a physical presence all over the ice and was rewarded with his team’s ‘Hard Hat’ as its Player of the Game — took a nice feed from Brady Leonard (2 assists) and the near post and jammed the puck home, tying the score with 3:31 left in regulation.
“Armani was phenomenal. He really set the tone for us physically,” said Leonard, who also praised the play of senior winger Bryan Swaczyk.
Both teams had opportunities in the 4-on-4, 5-minute extra session, but Marblehead freshman Leo Burdge (making his first varsity start) saved all four shots he faced while Essex Tech captain Kyle Mahan did likewise on the three chances he was tasked with stopping.
Former Header hockey great Tim Kalinowski, now one of the team’s assistants (along with other former MHS stars Kyle Koopman and Liam Gillis), spoke of this being a learning lesson for a young squad.
“We’ve got to learn how to close out games,” said Kalinowski, speaking after head coach Mark Marfione left immediately after the contest because he wasn’t feeling well. “I liked the effort we got; we asked them for a good response and we got it. We put pucks on net, but we have to close out the game when the opportunity is there.”
Burdge finished the night with 24 saves, with Mahan stopping 20.
In the first-ever hockey meeting between the two schools, Marblehead took a 1-0 lead early in the second period when Kyle Hart took a drop pass in the slot from defenseman and captain Hogan Sedky (2 assists) and buried it. The Headers lead doubled after Drake Wyman’s snapshot just inside the blue line sailed over Mahan’s glove and into the cage.
Booth got his team on the board five minutes into the third after taking a smooth pass from Mason Sutcliffe (2 assists) and snapping home far post. But Marblehead freshman London McDonald gave his team its two-goal lead back with a power play slapper from the right point that appeared to re-direct off a Hawks’ defender and into the net.
Essex Tech 3, Marblehead 3 (OT)
at Essex Sports Center, Hathorne
Marblehead 0 2 1 0 3
Essex Tech 0 0 3 0 3
First period: No scoring.
Second period: M, Kyle Hart (Hogan Sedky), 1:41; M, Drake Wyman (Sedkey, Sean Dolan), 4:28.
Third period: ET, Armani Booth (Mason Sutclffe), 5:08; M, London McDonald (Avin Rodovsky, Hart), ppg, 9:34; ET, Ben Rehal (Cam Doherty, Brady Leonard), ppg, 10:33; ET, Booth (Leonard, Sutcliffe), ppg, 11:29.
Saves: M, Griffin Winter 24; ET, Kyle Mahan, 20
Records: M, 1-1-1; ET, 3-0-1.
