DANVERS — Essex Tech head coach Dan Connors has seen a lot of football in his life, but even he was at a loss for words when asked what sparked his Hawks' epic comeback win over Greater Lawrence Friday night.
"Sometimes, it's unexplainable," said Connors just after Essex Tech stunned the Reggies, 34-32, by dominating the second half and erasing a 19-point halftime deficit.
Even after the Hawks rallied to tie the game at 26-26, Greater Lawrence answered by retaking the lead with 5:26 to play. Undaunted, Essex Tech ate up the rest of the game with a 12-play scoring march, capped by sophomore QB Devin Lebron's fourth TD of the game from three yards out.
After having their previous three extra points blocked, Connors opted to go for two. Senior Rocco Schirripa took the handoff straight up the middle to give the Hawks (1-1) their first lead of the night and, ultimately, their first win of the Fall 2 season.
"Everybody on this team has to get hyped together and do it was one ... this is no solo game," said captain Tyler Geary, a two-way lineman. "It was a hard effort from both offense and defense; you can't discount either side of the ball."
Greater Lawrence QB Regaldo Gustavo broke several tackles on his way to a 57-yard touchdown with only 11 seconds left in the first half, making it 26-7 and seemingly burying the host Hawks. Somehow, Essex Tech got off the mat and rallied for its first win over the Reggies since back in the 2010 season when the school was still known as North Shore Tech.
"We figured out that we had to be more active. We were down and we had to talk each other out of it," said captain Addison Twiss, who helped spearhead the defensive effort with a massive third down tackle-for-loss early in the fourth quarter.
"We got so many crucial stops and then the offense started clicking. I think after we saw their plays enough, we got the formula down and knew what to expect."
Stops on Greater Lawrence's first three possessions of the second half allowed Essex to mount its comeback and it seemed like a different Hawk made the crucial stop on each series. Geary and Tommy Gale stepped up with the pass rush on the first; freshman Shane Field flashed out of no where for a fourth down turnover and Twiss had the play on the third.
In between, Essex Tech got its power run game going behind center Trevor O'Neil, senior Matt Innis and sophomore Matt Heaf. Schirripa racked up 85 tough yards in the middle, softening up the defense for Lebron scampers outside; his incredible 31-yard cutback across the grain for a touchdown made it 26-26 in the fourth.
"We told the guys it wasn't X's and O's, we needed to get more physical and play faster," said Connors. "They responded in a huge way. The offensive line went to work and we started grinding them up."
A 72-yard touchdown catch by sophomore Jayce Dooley also helped wake up the Hawks. He made a one-handed grab in stride and midfield and raced the rest of the way early in the third, finishing with his second straight 100-yard game by grabbing four balls for 121 yards. Lebron threw for 142 while rushing for 82 more.
"These guys can play," Connors said. "We told them you don't have to wait for the 25th minute to start making plays ... really we're just so happy to have the pieces in place like this."
Gustavo had a 29-yard TD run and ran for 111 in all for the Reggies (0-2) while throwing a fourth down TD pass to Alvin Torres for an 18-0 lead in the second quarter. Greater Lawrence stopped Essex Tech on a first-and-goal from the five yard line and also took advantage of short field from a botched Hawks punt to build the big lead.
Innis and middle linebacker Reese Carvalho also had big defensive efforts for the Hawks, who saw Dooley recover a fumble in the first for the game' s only turnover. Josh Berube had a couple of clutch catches as well and junior Ryan Gallucci made his first two extra points. The Hawk defense stopped four of the Reggies' five two point conversion rushes, enabling them to grab the lead on Scirripia's late two-pointer.
Essex Tech 34, Greater Lawrence 32
at Essex Tech
Greater Lawrence (0-2) 6 20 0 6 — 32
Essex Tech (1-1) 0 7 13 14 — 34
GL - Regaldo Gustavo 29 run (rush failed)
GL - Amauris Gomez 3 run (rush failed)
GL - Alvin Torres 10 pass from Gustavo (rush failed)
ET - Devin Lebron 8 run (Ryan Gallucci kick)
GL - Gustavo 57 run (Gomez rush)
ET - Jayce Dooley 72 pass from Lebron (Galluci kick)
ET - Lebron 5 run (kick blocked)
ET - Lebron 31 run (kick blocked)
GL - Gustavo 15 run (rush failed)
ET - Lebron 3 run (Rocco Schirripa rush)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Greater Lawrence — Regaldo Gustavo 7-111, Alvin Torres 2-75, Tiago Fernandes 11-68, Anthony Alves 1-15, Amauris Gomez 2-4; Essex Tech — Rocco Schirripa 22-85, Devin Lebron 22-84, PJ Norton 2-6, Josh Berube 1-(-20).
PASSING: Greater Lawrence — Gustavo 6-6-34-0-0; Essex Tech — Lebron 6-12-142-1-0.
RECEIVING: Greater Lawrence — Torres 4-25, Fernandez 2-9; Essex Tech — Jayce Dooley 4-121, Berube 2-21.