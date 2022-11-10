HATHORNE — Essex Tech’s football wasn’t able to beat Northeast for the first time since 2015 in Thursday night’s state vocational playoffs.
The good news for the Hawks is that they’ll get another chance on Thanksgiving morning.
After looking like they might get blown out at halftime, Essex Tech played like a different team in the second half. The Hawks recovered back-to-back onside kicks to get back it the game but eventually fell, 44-26, under the lights on their home field.
“I’m proud of the way the guys fought,” said Essex Tech head coach Dan Connors, whose team is 5-5 and will play to earn its first winning season since 2015 when it hosts these same Knights on Thanksgiving.
Trailing 32-6 at the break and having to kickoff wasn’t ideal, so Connors dialed up an onside kick. It was recovered by sophomore Nick Branciforte and only five plays later captain Harry Lynch (113 yards rushing) broke free for a 15-yard score as the Hawks began to claw back in.
Captain Luke Joyce recovered a second straight onside kick, leading to Colin Holden’s second TD of the night on a 15-yard fourth down pass from freshman Jacoby Tarasuik.
It was now a two score game at 32-19, but the Knights (3-7) recovered the next onside kick and re-established their lead when Lael Jean-Baptiste broke free for a 24-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Northeast’s rushing attack was tough for Essex Tech to contend with. Jean-Baptiste ran for 161 yards with his 69-yard scoring jaunt in the second helping the Knights build the massive lead. Chris Zullo racked up 115 rushing yards of his own, QB C.J. Mariconi ran for 70 and change-of-pace man Joan Menzoda had 47.
“That Wing-T style of rushing attack is really tough and they run it real crisp, really well,” Connor said. “They have a lot of tough kids over there. The kind of out toughed us in that second quarter.”
Tarasuik, just a freshman, threw for 226 yards and three TDs. On the second play of the night, he hit Holden over the top for a 40-yard score and had a chance to add to it but was intercepted by Zullo, who had two picks.
Touchdown runs by Zullo (20 yards), Mariconi (1), Jean-Baptiste (69) plus a sneak by Mariconi with only seven seconds left in the first half saw the game get away from the host Hawks.
Senior P.J. Norton was a major bright spot for Essex with 131 receiving yards, including a 50-yard fourth quarter TD grab.
“He’s a hard working kid and he’s been a starter for us since he was a sophomore,” Connors said. “It’s great having him out there.”
Captain Josh Heath had a couple of nice stops in the trenches for Essex while Trevor O’Neil and Medrano Deschene had one tackle-for-loss each.
Northeast 44, Essex Tech 26
State vocational semifinal
at Essex Tech
Northeast (3-7) 8 24 0 12 44
Essex Tech (5-5) 6 0 13 7 26
Scoring summary
ET- Colin Holden 40 pass from Jacoby Tarasuik (kick failed)
N- Chris Zullo 20 run (Zullo rush)
N- C.J. Moriconi 1 run (Lael Jean-Baptiste rush)
N- Jean-Baptiste 69 run (Zullo rush)
N- Mariconi 2 run (Zullo rush)
ET- Harry Lynch 15 run (rush failed)
ET- Holden 15 pass from Tarasuik (Kaio Dos Passos kick)
N- Jean-Baptiste 24 run (rush failed)
ET- P.J. Norton 50 pass from Tarasuik (Dos Passos kick)
N- Steve Day 35 pass from Mariconi (rush failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Northeast — Lael Jean-Baptiste 14-161, Chris Zullo 15-115, C.J. Mariconi 11-70, Joan Mendoza 4-47 ; Essex Tech — Harry Lynch 14-113, Jacoby Tarasuik 10-9, Colin Holden 3-3, Luke Joyce 1-2.
PASSING: Northeast — Marocino 1-4-35-1-0, Zullo 1-1-11-0-0 ; Essex Tech — Tarasuik 14-22-226-3-2
RECEIVING: Northeast — Steve Day 2-46; Essex Tech — P.J. Norton 6-131, Colin Holden 5-63, Nick Branciforte 1-20, Aiden Conley 1-8, Lynch 1-5.