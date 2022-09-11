The Essex Tech football team came into the fall campaign with high expectations. And in Saturday’s season opener at Lynn Tech, they got off on the right foot.
Despite limited snaps (about 35) on offense, the Hawks doubled up their opponents by a final score of 28-14. The squad benefited from a stellar special teams effort and some key chunk plays, with their final two scores of the game coming in a dominant fourth quarter to help seal the deal.
“We struggled early on and had to make some defensive adjustments, which we did,” said Essex Tech head coach Dan Connors. “But the difference was special teams; Kaio (Dos Passos) was a perfect 4-for-4 on PATs, he was awesome on kick offs and the kick coverage was excellent. Winning that third phase of the game was kind of the story.”
Alex Minaya also ripped off a huge kick return to get his team all the way down to the Lynn Tech 4-yard line, leading to a Hawks touchdown on the very next play. Harry Lynch led the offense with two scores on the ground and another through the air courtesy of quarterback Devin Lebron, while PJ Norton had the other score with a 5-yard scamper in the fourth.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.