MIDDLETON — Essex Tech’s boys hockey squad scored on the power play, killing a penalty, had two goals from freshmen and totally dominated Nashoba Tech in a 7-0 shutout at Essex Sports Center.
The Hawks had nine different players figure in the scoring while junior goalie Kyle Mahan stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first two periods to earn his fourth shutout of the season with help from Garrett White and Marco Picano, who split the last 17 minutes.
Captain David Egan collected his eighth and ninth goals of the season and also had two helpers while first line left wing Bryan Swaczyk, a junior from Peabody, had a three point night with a pair of goals (six on the season) and an assist.
“We’re playing well and scoring a lot,” said Hawk coach Mark Leonard after his team improved to 7-1-2 and a CAC leading 3-0. “We got off to a quick start, and never let up.”
Vikings goalie Cole Currier was under fire all night, facing 52 shots. The game was just over two minutes old when freshman Brady Leonard took a drop pass from fellow Peabody freshman Jaydan Vargas and fired a one timer past Currier for his fourth goal of the season. Egan stuffed home a rebound of Swaczyk’s shot to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead after one period, and they never let up.
“I love playing on a line with Egan and Swaczyk,” said senior captain Jon Daley, right wing on the Hawks’ potent first line. “Dave and I have been together for three years now and know where each other will be. All the lines are clicking, and it really helps that the younger players are stepping up. It gives us more depth.
Essex Tech came out flying in the second period and took only 22 seconds to make it a 3-0 game when Egan connected with Swaczyk. Less than a minute later freshman Riley Sobezenski scored a short handed tally for his second goal of the season. The defenseman from Salem was given the hard hat to wear for having a strong game.
“It feels good to be selected,” said Sobezenski. “The team is going great, and I expected us to be really good this season.”
It was all Hawks, and Egan stole the puck in the Vikings’ end, rushed up the right side and fired a long shot on the power play before Ryan LaRiviere made it 6-0 just 31 seconds later.
The game began to get very chippy late in the middle period, and that escalated in the third. Swaczyk scored the final goal of the night seconds into a penalty filled 17 minutes.
“There was a lot of stuff going on, and for the most part our guys stayed disciplined,” said Leonard. “You don’t want to see anybody get hurt, and fortunately that didn’t happen. We all kept our cool, me included.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN
Essex Tech 7, Nashoba 0
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
NASHOBA TECH 0 0 0 0
Essex Tech 2 4 1 7
Scoring summary
First period: ET — Brady Leonard (Jaydan Vargas, Chris Maher), 0:15, ET — David Egan (Bryan Swaczyk, Chris Batten), 9:20
Second period: ET — Swaczyk (Egan), 0:22, ET — Riley Sobezenski (Egan), 1:10, ET — Egan (Un), 10:40, ET — Ryan LaRiviere (Vargas, Brandon Cole), 11:11
Third period: ET — Swaczyk (Un), 0:26
Saves: NT — Cole Currier 45, ET — Kyle Mahan 10, Garrett White 1, Marco Picano 2
Records: NT, 2-6-0; ET, 7-1-2