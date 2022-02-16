MIDDLETON — Larry Graffeo, Kyle Mahan and the Essex Tech boys hockey team can now finally say they’ve slain nemesis Shawsheen Tech twice in the same season.
As a result, they can also call themselves the outright champions of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.
Hit in stride with an up-ice pass as he was coming off the bench, Graffeo skated in alone to score on a backhand breakaway while Mahan, the Hawks’ goaltender, stopped 31 shots, including several big ones over the final 97 seconds of play, to guide their team to a 4-3 triumph over the Rams Wednesday night before an estimated crowd of about 600 fans.
The victory for Essex Tech (13-2-3 overall) officially clinched the CAC title. The Hawks improved to 7-0 in league play with one game remaining and beat second place Shawsheen (6-2 CAC, 13-4 overall) in both of their meetings this winter.
“You’re not really going to arrive (in the CAC) until you beat Shawsheen and now we’ve beat them twice,” said Essex Tech head coach Mark Leonard, whose team raced out to a 3-0 lead, then held off the visitors despite being outshot, 34-23.
Shawsheen had been a thorn in the Hawks’ talons in recent seasons. Two years ago, a win would’ve give Essex Tech the league crown, but the Rams tied their late-season matchup with six seconds to play to claim the trophy for themselves. A year ago an Essex Tech win in their second matchup would’ve again won them the CAC outright, but a 1-0 Shawsheen victory forced a shared championship.
Now, however, it belongs completely to the Hawks.
“They’re a great team that’s very well coached,” Leonard said of Shawsheen. “Chuck (Baker) is a great guy and really gets his guys going. You could see them come to life when they got that first goal (to make it 3-1). That’s why Larry’s goal was so huge for us.”
It was a 3-2 game when Graffeo was sprung, going in alone on goaltender Tom Dalton and tucking in a backhand. Shawsheen sliced that two-goal deficit in half with under two-and-a-half minutes to go, but Mahan (who got the team’s ‘Hard Hat’ as its player of the game) came up big with saves when his team needed him most.
Goals by freshman Brady Leonard (his 11th) and captain Jonathan Daley on the power play (his 5th) gave Essex Tech a 2-0 lead after one period. Another Daley goal, this one off a rebound 47 seconds into the middle stanza, upped the lead to three before Shawsheen responded on tallies from Brady Darcey and, while skating 5-on-3, Nick Calouro.
Senior defenseman Luke Thibodeau and junior blue liner Cam Doherty (“he played a great game,” said Leonard) each had two assists for the winners.
“I’m very proud of the team and the program,” said Leonard. “Co-champs is nice, but outright champs is nicer.
“I feel lucky to be a part of this. They took a chance on me (three years ago), and I don’t think I’ve let them down so far.”
Essex Tech 4, Shawsheen 3
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Shawsheen 0 2 1 3
Essex Tech 2 2 0 4
First period: ET, Brady Leonard (Larry Graffeo, Jaydan Vargas), 12:23; ET, Jonathan Daley (Luke Thibodeau, David Egan), ppg, 13:16.
Second period: ET, Daley (Bryan Swaczyk, Cam Doherty), :47; S, Brady Darcey (Zack Patterson), 10:06; S, Nick Calouro (Dylan Higson, Tom Sampson), ppg, 12:00; ET, Larry Graffeo (Doherty, Thibodeau), 13:16.
Third period: S, Mike Giordano (Higson), ppg, 14:31.
Saves: S, Tom Dalton 19; ET, Kyle Mahan 31.
Records: ET, 13-2-3; S, 13-4-0.