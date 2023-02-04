HATHORNE — If it was going to happen, better for it to take place now than in a month's time.
With a chance to officially clinch another Commonwealth Athletic Conference title Saturday afternoon, the Essex Tech hockey team instead suffered their first loss of the season in a disappointing 3-1 setback to Shawsheen Tech at the Essex Sports Center.
The Hawks (now 14-1-1) were sluggish throughout, didn't win the majority of puck battles, and were stymied by Shawsheen senior captain Ryan Colauro (28 saves).
But they also understood that the sting of losing an early February game is much better than a season-ending defeat in the playoffs come March.
"In a game that meant that much, the other team played much harder than we did," said veteran head coach Mark Leonard. "We had no jump. Shawsheen beat us to loose pucks all day, we were careless when we did have the puck, and we had a lot of turnovers we don't normally make. From the goalie out to the defensemen and forwards, it was just not a good day for us.
"The effort we gave today was disappointing," he added. "But we'll learn from it and bounce back."
Now 8-1-1 in league play, Essex Tech must defeat Lowell Catholic next Sunday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell to defend its CAC title.
The lone tally for Essex Tech came while shorthanded in the opening period, with sophomore wing Jaydan Vargas stealing the puck just outside his own blue line, racing up the left wing boards and dekeing Colauro before tucking one home.
By that point, however, the Rams (12-2-2 overall, 7-1-1 CAC) already had a 2-0 lead thanks to freshman Justin Thibert. He snapped home a clean wrist shot from the slot a little over three minutes into the contest, then doubled his team's lead on his next shift by converting a 2-on-1 pass from linemate Roland Spengler.
Essex Tech had a full 2-minute 5-on-3 power play before the first period ended, but managed just two shots on Colauro. "You've got to find a way to score in that situation," admitted Leonard.
Dylan Higson added to Shawsheen's lead with a short side rebound score in the second period, and although they had times of sustained pressure the Hawks couldn't beat Colauro again.
"Their goalie was excellent," said Leonard.
Bryan Swaczyk assisted on Vargas' goal for Essex Tech, while goaltender Kyle Mahan had 18 saves.
Shawsheen 3, Essex Tech 1
at the Essex Sports Center, Hathorne
Shawsheen;2;1;0;3
Essex Tech;1;0;0;1
First period: S, Justin Thibert (un), 3:19; S, Thibert (Dylan Higson, Roland Spengler), 5:58; ET, Jaydan Vargas (Bryan Swaczyk), shg, 9:39.
Second period: S, Higson (un), 4:08.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: S, Ryan Colauro 28; ET, Kyle Mahan 18.
Records: ET, 14-1-1; S, 12-2-2.