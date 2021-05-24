Essex Tech lacrosse spreads out the scoring, improves to 7-1 with blowout victory

HATHORNE — By their own standards, the Essex Tech boys lacrosse team got off to a bit of a slow start at home Monday afternoon.
By once they got going, the Hawks didn't stop.
Nine different players scored goals and everyone got into the contest as Essex Tech rolled past Mystic Valley, 18-7.
Senior captain Calvin Heline had four goals, fellow attackman Bryan Swaczyk, a sophomore, had a game-high seven points courtesy of his three goals and four assists; and senior attack Matthew Powers added two goals and three assists. In addition, senior captain Tyler Geary, a midfielder, also had a big day with three goals and three assists.
Heline now has 30 goals and 41 points on the season, both of which are second among all players on the North Shore.
"That's our objective every game: try to get out opponents out of their game mentally in the first quarter," said Essex Tech head coach Sean Parsons, whose team has now scored 104 goals in its eight games while allowing just 49.
Up by three (5-2) after one quarter, the Hawks broke the game open by scoring seven more times before halftime. Swaczyk made a couple of nifty passes to wide open teammates out front for easy scores, and Geary won a faceoff with 12 seconds left, rushed upfield and ripped a shot home with five ticks to go before intermission to highlight the 12-minute stanza.
"We started clicking and getting our act together in that second period," said Parsons. "The passes were crisp, we had a lot of nice give-and-go's, and started putting more quality shots on net. When you put 30-plus shots on net, some of them are bound to go in."
Stevie Carter, Mystic Valley's freshman goalkeeper, saw a total of 35 shots labeled for his net Monday. He was able to deny nearly half of them (17), but the Hawks' constant pressure resulted in a steady stream of goals, too.
Junior Caden Selley came off the bench and scored a pair of goals for the winners, while freshman Fisher Gadbois, Danny Egan, sophomore Ryan Colbert and Matt Miller all had single strikes. Jonathan Daley picked up an assist as well.
That was more than enough for freshman goaltender Damian Biersteker (5 saves over 3 periods) to pick up another win. He was replaced by Andrew Kass for the final period, and the senior made a pair of stops.
Defensively, senior captain Charlie Link, along with classmate Luke Streng, sophomore Josh Heath and freshman Armani Booth, all had strong games for the Hawks, as did junior Jonathan Daley and Geary in the faceoff-X.